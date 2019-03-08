How early years education may start with a small step but can flourish into a giant leap to primary school

The weekday routine of most working parents needs to run like clockwork but often resembles a circus. If that routine involves any under 5s, you may need all the help you can get.

Luckily, a new nursery and pre-school in Ilford is here to ease some of the pressure for busy parents. A's Nursery and Soft Play Centre takes a refreshing, modern approach to early education. The nursery manager gave us a tour of the bright new premises and explained why she believes A's nursery is 'a fantastic place for children and parents alike'.

"Everything about A's Nursery and Soft Play Centre has been carefully designed with children and busy parents in mind," explained the nursery manager. It's easy to see how, as parents arrive any time from 7am with little ones in tow. With an enticing soft play centre, nursery, café - complete with Costa coffee - all in the same purpose-built building, there's something for everyone to get their day off to the right start.

The nursery is within walking distance to Newbury Park, so you can be on the central line in no time with the peace of mind that your child has a day of learning, exploring and discovering ahead of them. Open until 7pm, parents have the flexibility to finish work at a time that suits them and relax after a long day while the children have fun in the soft play centre. There's even a chef on hand to provide a cooked meal made with locally-sourced produce.

Giving your child the best possible start

Enrolling your child in a nursery is a good way to encourage interaction with other children and can help stimulate your child's curiosity and creativity. It's also a great opportunity for children to develop skills in readiness for school, such as following instructions and learning to share.

A's nursery aims to give children the best possible start to their education with a 'one-of-a-kind, exciting and stimulating learning experience' that will give them the confidence and skills they need ready to start school. The nursery manager explains: "Children learn through exploration and discovery, so it's important to provide an environment where they can do this safely and freely."

Delivering high quality early education in a caring, supportive environment

A's nursery teaches the Early Years Foundation Stage Curriculum (EYFS), which was introduced in 2008 and focuses on developing the skills of under 5s in a standardised, high quality way.

The EYFS gives teachers a set of common principles to follow to ensure that children receive a high quality of education and care in their formative years at nursery. "We encourage children to play outdoors, interact with the natural world around them and encourage an interest in science, maths and numeracy skills. They can engage with music and sensory experiences to give them an all-round, balanced early education," said the nursery manager.

A's Nursery and Soft Play Centre

Dedicated to working closely with parents to ensure your child gets the best possible start to their education, the nursery is open 51 weeks of the year, closing only over Christmas and New Year. Open from 7am to 7pm, parents can enjoy a morning coffee or evening meal when dropping off or collecting their children thanks to a flexible range of childcare options on offer, all under one roof. The centre's chef sources local, seasonal produce to support the wider community and to make sure healthy, nutritional meals are available daily.

For more information about easing the pressure of your weekday routine and giving your child the best start to their education, visit www.anpg.co.uk. To book a visit call 0208 554 7676 or email info@anpg.co.uk