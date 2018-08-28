Video

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg Archant

A video capturing a hail of fireworks careering chaotically across Ilford Lane – as New Year’s revellers run for cover – has gone viral.

The video, filmed by Rutland Road resident Aiyma Sabir, shows a group of four running into her street and out of the path of the seemingly unplanned pyrotechnic display.

Taking to Twitter, the 19-year-old wrote: “So I thought I would have a quiet chilled [New Year’s Eve] and then I look outside my window.”

“East Ldn yh.”

Speaking to the Recorder, she said: “I was just upstairs looking out of the window and suddenly everything was just flying about.”

The explosions went off at around five past midnight on January 1 and lasted for about a minute, she added.

“It’s quite typical,” she said, asked if she had seen this kind of display before.

At the time of writing, her video has been more than 280,000 times on Twitter.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at approximately 00.07am on Tuesday (January 1) to a report of fireworks having been set off in the street at Ilford Lane.

“No persons were injured.

“No arrests.”