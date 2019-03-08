A-Z of killing it in the office: Wanstead career coach launches leadership success book

Wanstead author Lisa Leonce with her new book, Successful Leadership Traits. Picture: Ellie Hoskins. Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Want to learn how to manage your manager? Or perhaps you need a little help getting that very vocal team member to play ball? Whatever your professional dilemma, a Wanstead based career coach can support you through it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lisa Leonce is launching her debut book in Wanstead Library, Spratt Hall Road, and said her guide can help readers harness their inner leader by looking at core universal qualities and management styles.

Successful Leadership Traits: An A to Z guide, is split up into easy alphabetical headers and each section starts with an inspirational quote, followed by a leadership type and steps to emulate it.

The author said the "powerful little book" will aid any leadership journey and can be adapted by the reader to fit in with individual work patterns and lifestyles.

"The book is not meant to be read just once -it is created so that you can easily and quickly continually check-in on your leadership application and fine tune any areas which have warped," the mum of two said.

"Each area is stand-alone so you can read the insights, inspirations and recommendations provided in the order most applicable to you.

You may also want to watch:

"Nevertheless, it is encouraged that you do read through all the areas as each one offers a unique universal leadership characteristic which can be utilised within any leadership area, level and capacity."

Lisa wrote her book whilst running her efiL-coaching company and delivering organisational development and change management training to a variety of sectors including local government, the NHS and charities.

"All these experiences have enabled me to better support, encourage and empowers people in their various leadership roles within, working, voluntary and/or family environments worldwide," she added

"Especially those who are subjected to prejudicial treatment for example women or men in various fields of leadership, those facing ethical challenges, ageism challenges, people with a disability, or ex-offenders."

The coach said she is excited to be launching her book in her home town on Tuesday, June 25, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm and is inviting residents to come down and take a look.

"I work with leaders at all levels and am passionate about impacting leaders to lead with integrity whilst inspiring and influencing the people around them," she said.

"Wanstead Library is my local library and it is an honour to have my book promoted there."

Visit: eventbrite.co.uk/e/successful-leadership-traits-an-a-to-z-guide-with-local-author-lisa-leonce-tickets-61646482288