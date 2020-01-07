Help awaken trees and scare away evil spirits on Wassail walk in Woodford Green

Head out to the woods in Woodford Green to celebrate the health of trees and scare away evil spirits.

Redbridge Council's nature conservation team is hosting a Wassail - an ancient English tradition of visiting orchards and celebrating the health of trees in the hopes of awakening them and scaring away evil spirits to ensure a good harvest in the coming autumn.

Participants will start off the day by pruning the trees to encourage more fruit growth, followed by hot cider.

The Wassail walk is open to all ages and abilities - equipment will be provided for the tree pruning sessions, as well as hot drinks and biscuits.

Let the team know you're coming by signing up so they can get an idea of numbers attending.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 18 from 10am-2pm at Claybury Woods in Woodford Green. The meeting point is at Acle Close, off Stalham Way.

For more information, email nature.conservation@visionrcl.org.uk or call 020 8559 2316.