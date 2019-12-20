Search

Advanced search

Panto review: Dame Dolly Dumpling delights in Kenneth More's Sleeping Beauty

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 December 2019

The cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko

The cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko

Archant

Panto is a unique British tradition and not something we have in America where this reporter is from.

Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy ChackoSleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko

When I moved to England and first heard of panto my first thought was: "Why?"

Why in a country with arguably the best theatre and acting in the world does such an old fashioned tradition prevail in this day and age?

Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy ChackoSleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko

After seeing the faces of the children light up during the production of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre I know the answer.

The show began with the voice of Kerry Katona as the evil stepsister Caraboose warning the audience she would punish anyone she sees with a phone - meanwhile the children all around me were holding up spinning glow lights and screaming their heads off.

The cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy ChackoThe cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko

Surely if the kids have their toys we can have ours as well?

The audience obeyed and the fun began.

Bobby Crush plays the dame and Kerry Katona stars as wicked witch Carabosse. Picture: Rob BrownBobby Crush plays the dame and Kerry Katona stars as wicked witch Carabosse. Picture: Rob Brown

You may also want to watch:

Dame Dolly Dumpling is played by Bobby Crush and the highlight of the night was a show-stopping piano number that had the adorable chorus of children dancing up a storm.

Sleeping Beauty will run at the Kenneth More Theatre from December 14 to January 12. Picture: Rob BrownSleeping Beauty will run at the Kenneth More Theatre from December 14 to January 12. Picture: Rob Brown

Bobby is best known as a musician and pianist and that number alone showed he doesn't need to quit his day job.

The music for the most part was great, particularly from Lauren Platt as Princess Aurora and Krishana Parker as Fairy Starlight.

Darren Hart and Lauren Platt play Prince Percy and Princess Aurora. Picture: Rob BrownDarren Hart and Lauren Platt play Prince Percy and Princess Aurora. Picture: Rob Brown

Unfortunately some of the musical numbers from Kerry Katona, of Atomic Kitten fame and winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, fell a little flat.

There was one particularly neat set piece with Kerry on a flying motorcycle singing Blondie's One Way or Another, which was an impressive feat of stage direction for a small production.

Sleeping Beauty opens at the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford, on December 14. Picture: Rob BrownSleeping Beauty opens at the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford, on December 14. Picture: Rob Brown

However the fog machine was on so thick that Caraboose was almost submerged in smoke and it didn't have the full effect it could've had.

A highlight of the show was Karl Greenwood as Wally who was clearly the kids favourite.

The show was rounded out by Arif Javid as the mad king Stefan and perfect Prince Percy, played by Darren Hart of Wanstead, who had a lot of fun with their roles.

To book tickets visit visionrcl.org.uk/event/sleeping-beauty.

Most Read

Warning after steering wheel thieves strike in Gants Hill

Thieves stole the steering wheel from a BMW in Gants Hill. Picture: Zi Rahman

Serial thief stole Mayor of Redbridge’s £35,000 ceremonial gold chain to fund cocaine habit

Azhar Zamir, 43, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, December 20. Picture: Met Police/LDRS

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

In pictures: River Roding bursts its banks in Redbridge

The Orchard Estate recreation ground flooded by overspill water from the River Roding in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears

When will the bins be collected over Christmas and New Year in Redbridge? Everything you need to know

Bin collection dates change over Christmas and New Year. Picture: PA Images/Matt Morton

Most Read

Warning after steering wheel thieves strike in Gants Hill

Thieves stole the steering wheel from a BMW in Gants Hill. Picture: Zi Rahman

Serial thief stole Mayor of Redbridge’s £35,000 ceremonial gold chain to fund cocaine habit

Azhar Zamir, 43, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, December 20. Picture: Met Police/LDRS

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

In pictures: River Roding bursts its banks in Redbridge

The Orchard Estate recreation ground flooded by overspill water from the River Roding in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears

When will the bins be collected over Christmas and New Year in Redbridge? Everything you need to know

Bin collection dates change over Christmas and New Year. Picture: PA Images/Matt Morton

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Athletics clubs mourn Colin Young

Ilford Walking Club's Bill Sutherland, Colin Young, Dave Ainsworth, Chris Flint, Dave Neagle, Dave Kates, Steve King, Alan Barber, Pete Ryan and Pam Ficken, with Mick Barnbrook and Sue Clements kneeling at a lunch in 2014

Panto review: Dame Dolly Dumpling delights in Kenneth More’s Sleeping Beauty

The cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko

Man hit by car in Gants Hill

A man was hit by a car near Gants Hill Roundabout last night and taken to hospital. Picture: Google

Police called after horses run loose on A12 in Newbury Park

Police are pictured here on the A12 at Newbury Park following two horses. Picture: Kam Rai

Romford dog groomers raise more than £200 for Ilford and Romford Fire Station’s charity

Firefighters from Romford and Ilford Fire Stations with funds donated from pet groomer Potty Paws. Picture: LFB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists