Panto review: Dame Dolly Dumpling delights in Kenneth More's Sleeping Beauty

The cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko Archant

Panto is a unique British tradition and not something we have in America where this reporter is from.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko

When I moved to England and first heard of panto my first thought was: "Why?"

Why in a country with arguably the best theatre and acting in the world does such an old fashioned tradition prevail in this day and age?

Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko

After seeing the faces of the children light up during the production of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre I know the answer.

The show began with the voice of Kerry Katona as the evil stepsister Caraboose warning the audience she would punish anyone she sees with a phone - meanwhile the children all around me were holding up spinning glow lights and screaming their heads off.

The cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko The cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Kenneth More Theatre. Picture: Roy Chacko

Surely if the kids have their toys we can have ours as well?

The audience obeyed and the fun began.

Bobby Crush plays the dame and Kerry Katona stars as wicked witch Carabosse. Picture: Rob Brown Bobby Crush plays the dame and Kerry Katona stars as wicked witch Carabosse. Picture: Rob Brown

You may also want to watch:

Dame Dolly Dumpling is played by Bobby Crush and the highlight of the night was a show-stopping piano number that had the adorable chorus of children dancing up a storm.

Sleeping Beauty will run at the Kenneth More Theatre from December 14 to January 12. Picture: Rob Brown Sleeping Beauty will run at the Kenneth More Theatre from December 14 to January 12. Picture: Rob Brown

Bobby is best known as a musician and pianist and that number alone showed he doesn't need to quit his day job.

The music for the most part was great, particularly from Lauren Platt as Princess Aurora and Krishana Parker as Fairy Starlight.

Darren Hart and Lauren Platt play Prince Percy and Princess Aurora. Picture: Rob Brown Darren Hart and Lauren Platt play Prince Percy and Princess Aurora. Picture: Rob Brown

Unfortunately some of the musical numbers from Kerry Katona, of Atomic Kitten fame and winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, fell a little flat.

There was one particularly neat set piece with Kerry on a flying motorcycle singing Blondie's One Way or Another, which was an impressive feat of stage direction for a small production.

Sleeping Beauty opens at the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford, on December 14. Picture: Rob Brown Sleeping Beauty opens at the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford, on December 14. Picture: Rob Brown

However the fog machine was on so thick that Caraboose was almost submerged in smoke and it didn't have the full effect it could've had.

A highlight of the show was Karl Greenwood as Wally who was clearly the kids favourite.

The show was rounded out by Arif Javid as the mad king Stefan and perfect Prince Percy, played by Darren Hart of Wanstead, who had a lot of fun with their roles.

To book tickets visit visionrcl.org.uk/event/sleeping-beauty.