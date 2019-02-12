West End star’s fabulous funk concert comes to Ilford’s Kenneth More Theatre

Roger Wright, and his 14-piece orchestra, will perform The Feel Good Show at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, on March 8. Photo: John Gichigi Archant

The Feel Good Show, a fabulous concert starring ITV Superstar finalist Roger Wright, is returning to the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford on Friday, March 8.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roger was the very first man to play the role of the adult Simba in Disney’s West End production of The Lion King, starred as Marvin Gaye in Dancing in the Streets and was principal singer and compere in the Michael Jackson West End show Thriller Live.

This fun and uplifting show will feature Roger singing songs from some of the theatre productions he performed in, including songs made famous by legends such as Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, The Righteous Brothers, Elvis Presley and Tom Jones.

There will also be some of Roger’s original compositions. With a world class, 14-piece orchestra, this is a rocking show which will literally get you dancing out of your seats!

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £23.