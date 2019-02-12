Search

Advanced search

West End star’s fabulous funk concert comes to Ilford’s Kenneth More Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 February 2019

Roger Wright, and his 14-piece orchestra, will perform The Feel Good Show at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, on March 8. Photo: John Gichigi

Roger Wright, and his 14-piece orchestra, will perform The Feel Good Show at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, on March 8. Photo: John Gichigi

Archant

The Feel Good Show, a fabulous concert starring ITV Superstar finalist Roger Wright, is returning to the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford on Friday, March 8.

Roger was the very first man to play the role of the adult Simba in Disney’s West End production of The Lion King, starred as Marvin Gaye in Dancing in the Streets and was principal singer and compere in the Michael Jackson West End show Thriller Live.

This fun and uplifting show will feature Roger singing songs from some of the theatre productions he performed in, including songs made famous by legends such as Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, The Righteous Brothers, Elvis Presley and Tom Jones.

There will also be some of Roger’s original compositions. With a world class, 14-piece orchestra, this is a rocking show which will literally get you dancing out of your seats!

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £23.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

‘They have never found anybody living in the garage’: Estate agent dismisses ‘beds in sheds’ complaints as Redbridge Council investigates Hainault outbuilding

Redbridge Council is currently investigation 2 Staggart Green, in Hainault, amid reports it is one of many substandard and possibly illegal dwellings - known as

‘We tried to help him’: Schizophrenic rough sleeper died after falling from Ilford car park

Alan Robinson with his brother Ricky Robinson who was found dead at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Ilford on July 31 last year. Photo: Sarah Adkins

Most Read

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

‘They have never found anybody living in the garage’: Estate agent dismisses ‘beds in sheds’ complaints as Redbridge Council investigates Hainault outbuilding

Redbridge Council is currently investigation 2 Staggart Green, in Hainault, amid reports it is one of many substandard and possibly illegal dwellings - known as

‘We tried to help him’: Schizophrenic rough sleeper died after falling from Ilford car park

Alan Robinson with his brother Ricky Robinson who was found dead at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Ilford on July 31 last year. Photo: Sarah Adkins

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers forward Adeloye says he relished physical battle with Sutton

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jamie Collins of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West End star’s fabulous funk concert comes to Ilford’s Kenneth More Theatre

Roger Wright, and his 14-piece orchestra, will perform The Feel Good Show at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, on March 8. Photo: John Gichigi

Redbridge has third highest proportion of people with Type 2 diabetes in London

A nurse giving a patient a diabetes test. Photo: PA

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender: My centre back partnership with Issa Diop is getting stronger and stronger

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (second bottom right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists