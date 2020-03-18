Search

Redbridge Stem leaders celebrated for Women’s History Month

PUBLISHED: 11:56 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 18 March 2020

To close out Women’s History Month Redbridge library is celebrating the achievements and careers of female leaders in Stem fields.

Throughout the month of March Redbridge libraries have put on a number of events related to Women’s History Month and their finale event is called Women and Girls - No Limits Challenge.

The event will be on Saturday, March 28 and will feature workshops on coding, AI, robotics, live music, a women’s panel debate, Q&A’s and more.

Vision RCL is hosting the free event in partnership with Redbridge Equalities and Community Council, Create Education Project and Eastside Community Heritage.

The day will be a celebration of the leaders in science, technology, engineering, maths, enterprise and leadership (Stemel) and aims to inspire the future leaders of Redbridge.

The event will take place at the Redbridge Central Library in Clements Road from 11am-5pm.

For more information visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/event/women-and-girls-no-limits-challenge/

