Drag queen Mama G returns to Redbridge for LGBT+ History Month
PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 January 2020
Archant
The magic of storytelling will come to libraries in Redbridge this February with a series of performances by drag queen Mama G.
After cementing herself as a family favourite during Fabula Festival 2019, Mama G is back in the borough for LGBT+ History Month.
Combining panto, drag and the traditional art of storytelling, Mama G will be sharing tales that celebrate being who you are and loving who you want.
The performance will feature published works and new writing that will make you laugh, think and love.
There will be performances Hainault Library from 10.30-11am and Goodmayes Library from 2.15-2.45pm on Monday, February 3, Redbridge Library on Thursday, February 6 from 10.30-11am and at Fullwell Cross Library on Friday, February 7 from 10.30-11am.
All shows are free and will be on a first come, first served basis, so arrive early to avoid disappointment.
Visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/events/lgbt/ for more information and a full list of performance.