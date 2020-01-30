Search

Drag queen Mama G returns to Redbridge for LGBT+ History Month

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 January 2020

Mama G. Picture: SJKnight Photography

Mama G. Picture: SJKnight Photography

Archant

The magic of storytelling will come to libraries in Redbridge this February with a series of performances by drag queen Mama G.

After cementing herself as a family favourite during Fabula Festival 2019, Mama G is back in the borough for LGBT+ History Month.

Combining panto, drag and the traditional art of storytelling, Mama G will be sharing tales that celebrate being who you are and loving who you want.

You may also want to watch:

The performance will feature published works and new writing that will make you laugh, think and love.

There will be performances Hainault Library from 10.30-11am and Goodmayes Library from 2.15-2.45pm on Monday, February 3, Redbridge Library on Thursday, February 6 from 10.30-11am and at Fullwell Cross Library on Friday, February 7 from 10.30-11am.

All shows are free and will be on a first come, first served basis, so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/events/lgbt/ for more information and a full list of performance.

