Search

Advanced search

Ilford’s Kenneth More Theatre had two years notice about funding cut but didn’t make it work says Redbridge Council

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 March 2019

The last pantomine made more than £100k in profit. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

The last pantomine made more than £100k in profit. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Redbridge Council said it will bring forward leisure and cultural plans for the Kenneth More Theatre (KMT) site after the current managers found it difficult to run it as a “viable business”.

Redbridge Theatre Company have cancelled shows at the venue in Oakfield Road from July and said rising running costs coupled with a loss of council subsidy means it will have to vacate the local authority owned building.

Jeremy Smith, board of governors chairman, said: “The running of the building – cleaning, repairs and bills – are the difference between being able to stay afloat and not.

“The council told us we would lose funding, and we have tried really hard to save money and make changes but it takes time and the funding was cut in one go rather than incrementally.

“Civic theatre cannot run without a degree of subsidy.”

Council Leader, councillor Jas Athwal said the local authority gave the theatre two years to prepare for the loss of the subsidy and it has continued to meet the substantial cost of maintaining the building.

“Successive Conservative and Labour administrations in Redbridge have tried to support the KMT to stand on its own two feet and three years ago we agreed to do the same,” he said.

“Despite our best efforts and a considerable amount of taxpayers’ money in grants to cover the costs of performances and maintenance they have found it difficult to become a viable business.

“This is regrettable and we want to thank the KMT for all it has contributed over many years to the local community.

“Our vision for the coming years is to bring forward a leisure and cultural hub on this site and in the meantime, we will work to ensure the community are able to access the theatre as a performance venue.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

GVs of Ilford Town Centre. Kenneth More Theatre

Minicab driver assaulted by knife-wielding passenger in Ilford

A minicab driver was reportedly assaulted by a knife-wielding passenger in Winston Way this morning. Photo: Google

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

GVs of Ilford Town Centre. Kenneth More Theatre

Minicab driver assaulted by knife-wielding passenger in Ilford

A minicab driver was reportedly assaulted by a knife-wielding passenger in Winston Way this morning. Photo: Google

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham Women ready for FA Cup semi-final test

The West Ham Women's team

Happe continues excellent 2019 with England C debut

Former Repton ABC boxer Daniel Happe (left) with his son Dan Happe after the Leyton Orient defender made his England C debut against Wales C (pic: Daniel Happe).

Academy star Johnson signs new contract with West Ham United

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson signs a new contract until 2022 (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Ilford’s Kenneth More Theatre had two years notice about funding cut but didn’t make it work says Redbridge Council

The last pantomine made more than £100k in profit. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Ramp opened to make South Woodford Tube station step-free

A new ramp has been installed at the western entrance of South Woodford Tube station. Photo: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists