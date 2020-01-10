Search

Advanced search

Classic Kenneth More film to be screened at Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 January 2020

Kenneth More pictured in 1959 with Lauren Bacall, his co-star in North West Frontier. Picture: PA

Kenneth More pictured in 1959 with Lauren Bacall, his co-star in North West Frontier. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A film screening at the Kenneth More Theatre in Ilford will honour the history of the man behind the name.

On Monday, January 20, at 11am, the theatre will be showing the film Reach For The Sky (1956) in which Kenneth More starred.

This is a rare opportunity to see him on the big screen, in his most iconic role.

You may also want to watch:

The film showcases the true story of airman Douglas Bader who overcame the loss of both legs in a 1931 flying accident to become a successful fighter pilot and wing leader during the Second World War. The film is rated U.

Following the movie, an exclusive Q&A will take place with the founder of Kenneth More's official website, Nick Pourgourides, who also looks after his estate on behalf of the family.

Nick will be sharing stories from behind the film and bringing a special award won by Kenneth for his performance as Bader.

For tickets and more information, visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/event/the-good-company-film-club-reach-for-the-sky-1956/.

Most Read

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts this month as Crossrail upgrades begin

What Ilford Station's Cranbrook Road entrance will look like. Picture: Crossrail

Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Reduced Central line service between Woodford and Hainault will be in place until 2023

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts this month as Crossrail upgrades begin

What Ilford Station's Cranbrook Road entrance will look like. Picture: Crossrail

Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Reduced Central line service between Woodford and Hainault will be in place until 2023

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex FA to host referee courses across county

The Essex FA are hosting referee courses across the county

Female-friendly football event in Ilford

The Essex FA are running a female-friendly club training event in Ilford

Essex FA urge coaches to sign up for ‘positivity’

The Essex FA are urging grassroots coaches to sign up for 21 days of positivity

Classic Kenneth More film to be screened at Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

Kenneth More pictured in 1959 with Lauren Bacall, his co-star in North West Frontier. Picture: PA

Ilford man charged with murder in connection with Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after a shooting in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists