Classic Kenneth More film to be screened at Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

Kenneth More pictured in 1959 with Lauren Bacall, his co-star in North West Frontier. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

A film screening at the Kenneth More Theatre in Ilford will honour the history of the man behind the name.

On Monday, January 20, at 11am, the theatre will be showing the film Reach For The Sky (1956) in which Kenneth More starred.

This is a rare opportunity to see him on the big screen, in his most iconic role.

You may also want to watch:

The film showcases the true story of airman Douglas Bader who overcame the loss of both legs in a 1931 flying accident to become a successful fighter pilot and wing leader during the Second World War. The film is rated U.

Following the movie, an exclusive Q&A will take place with the founder of Kenneth More's official website, Nick Pourgourides, who also looks after his estate on behalf of the family.

Nick will be sharing stories from behind the film and bringing a special award won by Kenneth for his performance as Bader.

For tickets and more information, visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/event/the-good-company-film-club-reach-for-the-sky-1956/.