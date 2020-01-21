Search

BBC historians bring popular podcast live to Redbridge audiences

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 January 2020

Professor James Daybell and Dr Sam Willis presenting their popular programme Histories of the Unexpected Live! Picture: James Daybell

Professor James Daybell and Dr Sam Willis presenting their popular programme Histories of the Unexpected Live! Picture: James Daybell

A popular history podcast that promises to make history exciting for everyone is coming to Ilford this month.

Dr Sam Willis, presenter of the BBC's The Silk Road and Invasion!, and Professor James Daybell, one of the country's leading historians, are bringing a live version of their Histories of the Unexpected podcast to audiences at the Kenneth More Theatre on Thursday, January 30.

In their show they highlight how even the most unexpected of subjects has a history and those histories connect in unexpected ways.

James said: "Our flexible approach allows you to see the historical significance in everything, and extends to all manner of subjects, topics, themes, objects and emotions, and it helps you see how it all links together.

"It is these connections between different aspects of our past that breathe new life into our understanding of both the past and the present."

More information can be found at https://visionrcl.org.uk/event/histories-of-the-unexpected.

