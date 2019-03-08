Search

Learn all about the invaluable work of the Women's Land Army at special talk in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 November 2019

Women's Land Army, 1914

Women's Land Army, 1914

IWM

Budding historians can learn all about the work of Redbridge women to keep the war effort well fed at a free talk in Ilford this month.

The Women's Land Army, established in the First World War, was re-founded shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War in June 1939, to provide extra agricultural labour to prevent food shortages.

At the time, Britain relied heavily on imported food, and it was thought that imports would be threatened by anticipated German blockades.

In addition, many male farm workers were expected to join the armed forced, leaving a shortage of labour.

At this event, Carol Harris will give a fascinating insight into the work of the Women's Land Army.

It is taking place at the Redbridge Heritage Centre on Wednesday, November 20.

The heritage centre can be found on the second floor of Ilford Central Library in Clements Road, and the talk is expected to run from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

