Search

Advanced search

Poetry and dance at Redbridge Drama Centre explores father and son relationship

PUBLISHED: 12:30 12 October 2019

The performance will explore a father and son relationship. Picture: Josh Tomalin

The performance will explore a father and son relationship. Picture: Josh Tomalin

Archant

A hip-hop dance theatre company is coming to South Woodford to raise awareness about the "current mental health epidemic in adolescent boys and men".

Body Politics will be performing spoken word poetry and dance in its Father Figurine show at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields.

The show will explore the fractured relationship between a father and his son and their inability to healthily deal with a traumatic event. Will they be able to share their emotions with each other?

You may also want to watch:

Or will they fall into the statistic of nearly half of men believing they can't express their feelings?

Emma-Jane Greig, Body Politics' artistic director, is looking forward to sharing Father Figurine and engaging in a post-show discussion with a panel of local mental health experts at 8pm on Tuesday, October 15.

She said: "This powerful piece of work has already been described as meaningful and important by health care professionals and audience members.

"I am really looking forward to continuing conversations around men's mental health and using our work as a catalyst for change." 

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers clash with Stockport County postponed

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Poetry and dance at Redbridge Drama Centre explores father and son relationship

The performance will explore a father and son relationship. Picture: Josh Tomalin

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Wind and rain in the main

Picture: PA

Opinion: We project our identity with pride

Mankamal Singh, Atam Academy, has always stood out because of his turban.

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists