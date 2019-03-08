Poetry and dance at Redbridge Drama Centre explores father and son relationship

The performance will explore a father and son relationship. Picture: Josh Tomalin Archant

A hip-hop dance theatre company is coming to South Woodford to raise awareness about the "current mental health epidemic in adolescent boys and men".

Body Politics will be performing spoken word poetry and dance in its Father Figurine show at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields.

The show will explore the fractured relationship between a father and his son and their inability to healthily deal with a traumatic event. Will they be able to share their emotions with each other?

Or will they fall into the statistic of nearly half of men believing they can't express their feelings?

Emma-Jane Greig, Body Politics' artistic director, is looking forward to sharing Father Figurine and engaging in a post-show discussion with a panel of local mental health experts at 8pm on Tuesday, October 15.

She said: "This powerful piece of work has already been described as meaningful and important by health care professionals and audience members.

"I am really looking forward to continuing conversations around men's mental health and using our work as a catalyst for change."