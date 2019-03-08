Wanstead Library to be transformed into scene of classic murder mystery for Agatha Christie Week

East London residents can get fully immersed in the nationwide Agatha Christie week next month when Wanstead Library is transformed into the scene of a classic murdery mystery.

Wannabe sleuths will join a cast of colourful characters all set on dining with death as Moneypenny Murder Mystery Productions bring their interactive play A Taste For Murder to the community venue in Spratt Hall Road.

When Mr Boddy asks Lady Peacock to be his bride, the wedding breakfast turns to dead-over-dinner, as the new vicar, Rev Green, hears confessions.

Why does Miss White carry that cut-throat razor?

Where is Miss Scarlet?

And who betrayed Colonel Mustard?

This interactive case set at Waddingtons Hall will have you investigating the personal lives of the most famous suspects in history.

The event will run from 6.30pm to 9pm on Saturday, September 14. Light refreshments will be available but participants are invited to bring their own drinks as well.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-taste-for-murder-tickets