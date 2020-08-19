Search

Advanced search

Best of the Music Fest back in Ilford for socially distanced return to live music

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2020

The Best of the Music Fest returns for its eighth season as coronavirus restrictions on live events have eased. Picture: Ron Jeffries

The Best of the Music Fest returns for its eighth season as coronavirus restrictions on live events have eased. Picture: Ron Jeffries

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Live music is back in Redbridge this weekend with the return of the Best of the Music Fest at Valentines Mansion.

Musicians who have been in withdrawl from performing in front of an audience are keen to return to the stage. Picture: Ron JeffriesMusicians who have been in withdrawl from performing in front of an audience are keen to return to the stage. Picture: Ron Jeffries

The festival which features the best acts Redbridge has on offer will return for an eighth season in the idyllic settings of the Old English walled garden at the Grade II listed mansion, Ilford, on Sunday, August 23.

The Redbridge Music Lounge and Redbridge Green Fair Music Club had to cancel all their original plans for live music events this summer, as well as the regular Friday evening sessions at Cranbrook Castle Tennis Club.

Now that government guidelines have shifted to allow for some live performances the music festival was given the green light after its risk assessment was accepted by Redbridge Council.

It will be spread out over five sessions starting with Sunday’s kickoff and then every other Sunday until October 19.

Organiser Steve Collins said it was difficult to pull this year’s festival together since they haven’t been able to hold their regular Friday sessions but the musicians on the line-up are keen to get back to performing.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “A lot of the musicians are suffering from withdrawal from not playing for so long so they’re excited to get back in front of an audience.”

There will be 35 diverse musical acts over the five sessions, which will take place outside the Gardeners Cottage Cafe from 11am until 4.15pm.

While last year’s festival saw a record 49 musical acts performing, this year’s event will be subdued due to the interruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to restrict audience numbers to ensure safe, social distancing.

Sunday’s event will feature acts which have been regular performers with the festival throughout the years, including Storm in a Teacup, Lizzie B and a solo set from Michelle Rees of the band The Traveling Tilburys.

Since announcing the return of the festival more acts have got in touch to perform but due to limited spaces this year because of the shortened schedule some had to be turned away.

Steve added: “We hope the weather will be nice and we’re looking forward to seeing some familiar friendly faces after a long time away.”

For more information visit https://www.rmluk.org/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Families unable to open windows at South Woodford temporary housing scheme as temperatures hit 36 degrees

The temporary homes in Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google Streetview

Ilford Lane tea room accuses residents of harassing staff in argument over late night opening

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wants to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Families unable to open windows at South Woodford temporary housing scheme as temperatures hit 36 degrees

The temporary homes in Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google Streetview

Ilford Lane tea room accuses residents of harassing staff in argument over late night opening

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wants to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex on course to make the final after Sussex victory

Essex's Adam Wheater bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Best of the Music Fest back in Ilford for socially distanced return to live music

The Best of the Music Fest returns for its eighth season as coronavirus restrictions on live events have eased. Picture: Ron Jeffries

BHRUT has record waiting times for routine treatment and worst track record for cancer waits across London

BHRUT had record waiting times for routine treatments and the worst track record for cancer waiting times aross London in June. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Ilford, Redbridge and Woodford Town find out FA Cup fate

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford FC (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge sign quick forward Darren McQueen

Ebbsfleet United's Darren McQueen. Picture: Dave Plumb