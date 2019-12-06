Woodford Green's Megan McKenna wins The X Factor: Celebrity as former Chigwell stage school principal cheers her on
PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 December 2019
Archant
Reality television star Megan McKenna has made Woodford Green proud after winning the debut series of ITV's The X Factor: Celebrity.
The 27-year-old star of Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way is Essex got her start as a Stagecoach Chigwell pupil at the age of nine.
She was cheered on by her old principal Suzanna Barnes who watched her former pupil take the top prize.
You may also want to watch:
As a result of winning the series Megan secured a recording contract with Simon Cowell's record label Syco when she beat The Chase quizzer Jenny Ryan, girl band V5 and twins Max and Harvey to be crowned the winner.
Megan won more than 46pc of the total vote and her emotional performance of Everything But You got a standing ovation from the judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.
Megan attended Stagecoach Chigwell's theatre school for three years, during which she starred in the theatre production of Grease as main character Sandy.
Principal Suzanna said: "Megan started as a shy individual but she always demonstrated a passion for singing. Stagecoach provided a safe environment for her to gain confidence and nurture her gift for singing; she went on to represent the school in local competitions.
"I'm delighted that her resilience and grit have given her tools succeed."