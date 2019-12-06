Search

Woodford Green's Megan McKenna wins The X Factor: Celebrity as former Chigwell stage school principal cheers her on

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 December 2019

Woodford Green's Megan McKenna won The X Factor Celebrity. Picture: Tom Dymond/ITV

Woodford Green's Megan McKenna won The X Factor Celebrity. Picture: Tom Dymond/ITV

Archant

Reality television star Megan McKenna has made Woodford Green proud after winning the debut series of ITV's The X Factor: Celebrity.

Stagecoach Chigwell principal Suzanna Barnes with former pupil Megan McKenna. Picture Suzanna BarnesStagecoach Chigwell principal Suzanna Barnes with former pupil Megan McKenna. Picture Suzanna Barnes

The 27-year-old star of Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way is Essex got her start as a Stagecoach Chigwell pupil at the age of nine.

Megan McKenna performing on The X Factor Celebrity. Picture: Tom Dymond/ITVMegan McKenna performing on The X Factor Celebrity. Picture: Tom Dymond/ITV

She was cheered on by her old principal Suzanna Barnes who watched her former pupil take the top prize.

Megan McKenna got her start as a pupil at Stagecoach Chigwell. Picture: Austin Hargrave/ITVMegan McKenna got her start as a pupil at Stagecoach Chigwell. Picture: Austin Hargrave/ITV

As a result of winning the series Megan secured a recording contract with Simon Cowell's record label Syco when she beat The Chase quizzer Jenny Ryan, girl band V5 and twins Max and Harvey to be crowned the winner.

Megan won more than 46pc of the total vote and her emotional performance of Everything But You got a standing ovation from the judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

Megan attended Stagecoach Chigwell's theatre school for three years, during which she starred in the theatre production of Grease as main character Sandy.

Principal Suzanna said: "Megan started as a shy individual but she always demonstrated a passion for singing. Stagecoach provided a safe environment for her to gain confidence and nurture her gift for singing; she went on to represent the school in local competitions.

"I'm delighted that her resilience and grit have given her tools succeed."

