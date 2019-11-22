Search

Jingle all the way to Valentines Mansion's Christmas fair

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 November 2019

Jasmine Tonge and Cherlyn Letang at Valentines Mansion Christmas fair in 2017. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Jasmine Tonge and Cherlyn Letang at Valentines Mansion Christmas fair in 2017. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Jingle all the way to Valentines Mansion's Christmas fair and browse lovely stalls for the perfect festive gifts.

With handpicked crafts, jewellery, food, drink, soaps, candles and plenty more, you will find something for everyone, including a treat or two for yourself.

The fair takes place on Friday, November 29 from 3-9pm, Saturday November 30 from 1-7pm and Sunday, December 1 from 10am-4pm.

The artists studios will be open on the Sunday, so make sure you venture to the second floor where you can pick up a variety of handmade and unique items, including woven baskets, paintings, fused glass, books and  more.

Free entry and all ages welcome. No need to book, just drop in.

If you are interested in having a stall at the fair, contact hiringvalentines@visionrcl.org.uk or call 020 8708 8100.

Valentines Mansion is in Valentines Park, Ilford.

