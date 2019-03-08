Search

Advanced search

Ilford theatre to host showcase of the biggest hits from the golden age of Hollywood musicals

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 March 2019

Robert Habermann performing live

Robert Habermann performing live

Archant

If you’re a fan of the golden age of the Hollywood musical then a show coming to the Kenneth More Theatre in Ilford on Sunday could be the one for you.

Robert Habermann Presents Mad About Movies is playing at the theatre in Oakfield Road at 7.30pm on March 31.

The show sees award-winning singer Robert Habermann tell the incredible story of the Hollywood musical from the moment in 1927 when Al Jolson uttered the immortal words; “You Ain’t Heard Nothing Yet!” in the first ever talking picture.

The show features Busby Berkeley’s kaleidoscopic musicals; the iconic Fred Astaire musicals; Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney’s musicals; Gene Kelly’s Singin’ In The Rain; and Walt Disney’s Pinocchio and Mary Poppins.

There’ll also be plenty of movie songs by Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Barbara Streisand and Liza Minnelli, climaxing with a medley of 20 Oscar winning songs.

Most Read

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Recorder lettters: Knives, police, rubbish, Cllr Khalid Noor, Visage night club and racism in Labour

The carrying of knives is now at crisis point. Photo: PA

More than 35,000 people from Redbridge have signed petition to cancel Brexit

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit March. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prince does a U-turn on Redbridge market plans

Cllr Jas Athwal, AM Keith Prince and MP Wes Streeting at the unveiling of the plans for Redbridge. Photo: Market Place Communications

Most Read

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Recorder lettters: Knives, police, rubbish, Cllr Khalid Noor, Visage night club and racism in Labour

The carrying of knives is now at crisis point. Photo: PA

More than 35,000 people from Redbridge have signed petition to cancel Brexit

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit March. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prince does a U-turn on Redbridge market plans

Cllr Jas Athwal, AM Keith Prince and MP Wes Streeting at the unveiling of the plans for Redbridge. Photo: Market Place Communications

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford Town shot themselves in the foot says assistant Day

Woodford Town captain Jack Grovesnor heads the ball (pic: Tim Edwards)

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Okolie wipes out Camacho to boost hopes of world title tilt

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Ilford theatre to host showcase of the biggest hits from the golden age of Hollywood musicals

Robert Habermann performing live

More than 1,500 people sign petition against Billingsgate, Smithfield’s and New Spitalfields markets moving to Redbridge

A resident campaigns against the markets coming to Redbridge. Photo: Chris Gannaway,
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists