Ilford theatre to host showcase of the biggest hits from the golden age of Hollywood musicals

Robert Habermann performing live Archant

If you’re a fan of the golden age of the Hollywood musical then a show coming to the Kenneth More Theatre in Ilford on Sunday could be the one for you.

Robert Habermann Presents Mad About Movies is playing at the theatre in Oakfield Road at 7.30pm on March 31.

The show sees award-winning singer Robert Habermann tell the incredible story of the Hollywood musical from the moment in 1927 when Al Jolson uttered the immortal words; “You Ain’t Heard Nothing Yet!” in the first ever talking picture.

The show features Busby Berkeley’s kaleidoscopic musicals; the iconic Fred Astaire musicals; Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney’s musicals; Gene Kelly’s Singin’ In The Rain; and Walt Disney’s Pinocchio and Mary Poppins.

There’ll also be plenty of movie songs by Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Barbara Streisand and Liza Minnelli, climaxing with a medley of 20 Oscar winning songs.