Half a Sixpence to be performed by Romford drama company at Ilford’s Kenneth More Theatre

Havering Music Makers performed Hot Mikado last year. Photo: D.J.R. Faust DB VISUALS

The tale of an orphan and drapers assistant propelled into high society after unexpectedly inheriting a fortune is coming to Ilford.

Arthur Kipps, the protagonist of musical comedy Half a Sixpence, must decide whether to stay together with a childhood sweetheart that he left behind or a “sophisticated evening class teacher”.

The show – performed by amateur dramatics company Havering Music Makers – is set to open at the Kenneth More Theatre on February 14.

Sue Howlett, chairman of the drama company, said: “We last performed Half a Sixpence in 2006, and had a great time doing it.

“The show has changed since then, with new numbers added and huge success in the West End with the recent revival.

“This production will be even bigger and better.”

The show runs until February 16 and tickets are £16 for adults, £15 for concessions and £13 for club members.

Book tickets by calling 02085534466 or online at kmtheatre.co.uk/