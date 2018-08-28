Immersive ghost story experience coming to Barkingside

The Ghost of Chesterton House is coming to Barkingside at the end of the month. The Ghost of Chesterton House/ Stephen Freeman

If you don’t believe in ghosts you certainly will after coming to see the show - is the promise of the producer of The Ghost of Chesterton House that is coming to Barkingside at the end of January.

The immersive theatre show is set in a pop-up Victorian dining room as you watch the terrifying ghost story of a woman who seeks the company of a lodger to help exorcise the ghostly visions that haunt her.

However as night creeps in, and in a world of failing light and creaking floorboards, they soon discover strange shadows lurking in the dark...

Producer Stephen Freeman said the show isn’t for the feint-hearted and to prepared for a scare or two!

He said: “It is a great show that we’ve been working on since last year, and we’ve had lots of good reviews.

“It is difficult to scare someone and it takes real skill to do it well, but I think we’ve managed to do exactly that.”

The pop-up theatre will be at Ilford Wanderers Rugby Club in Forest Road, Barkingside from Thursday, January 31 till Friday, February 8 and tickets cost £15.