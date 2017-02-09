Woodford Green’s Ofili starts indoor season well

Cindy Ofili (left) battles it out with American rival Sharika Nelvis in Germany (pic David Young) David Young

Hurdler impresses in German meetings

Woodford Green with Essex Ladies Cindy Ofili kicked off her indoor season in fine form in Germany last week.

The 22-year-old began her 2017 campaign at the PSD Bank IAAF World Indoor Tour in Düsseldorf, clocking 8.12secs in the qualifying heats of the women’s 60m hurdles.

Ofili ran four-hundredths of a second slower in the final, with all sprint finals at Arena-Sportpark decided by photo finishes.

German crowd favourite and reigning European outdoor 100m hurdles Cindy Roleder was given the nod over Belarusian Alina Talay, despite both recording 7.95, as Ofili finished seventh in 8.16.

There was no photo finish required in the women’s 60m hurdles at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Karlsruhe on Saturday as current world outdoor 100m hurdles record holder Kendra Harrison from the United States was a clear 7.76 winner as Ofili took fifth in 7.96, two-hundredths faster than her qualifying heat.

Older sister and fellow Woodford Green athlete Tiffany Porter is absent from this season’s indoor action to concentrate fully on her outdoor campaign, so the spotlight is all on American-born Ofili to make her mark.

Ofili has an opportunity to pick up some honours at the British Trials in Sheffield this weekend and the forthcoming European Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Summing up her four races in Düsseldorf and Karlsruhe respectively, she said: “This is the best I’ve run this early. It’s a different kind of lifestyle I’m now having – a professional career.

“I was happy that I’ve improved from my races in Dusseldorf. I’m kind of a PB person, but I’m really happy with the time I’ve produced so far this season.”