School Sport: Redbridge pupils take part in 10th anniversary event at Lee Valley Athletics Centre

Pupils from Christchurch School, Ilford, took part in the Junior Schools Athletics Competition to mark Lee Valley Athletics Centre’s 10th Anniversary (pic:Taka Guoyue Wu) Copyright 2017 - takaimages, all rights reserved

Students from across the local area helped venue celebrate its birthday

Pupils from Christchurch School and Loxford School helped the Lee Valley Athletics Centre celebrate its 10th birthday by taking part in a special anniversary event.

Pupils from across the local area took part in ten events including sprints of 60 metres, 200m, 600m, and 4x200m; 60m hurdles, plus long jump, standing vertical jump and indoor javelin to mark the occasion.

The competition was held ten years to the day since Baroness Tessa Jowell, then Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, opened the venue, which has since been used by stars such as Usain Bolt and Greg Rutherford.

Centre manager Mick Bond was on hand to present the medals to the winners, and praised everyone involved for their efforts.

“It was our 10th birthday and what better way to mark the occasion than with a junior schools’ challenge?” said Bond.

“We are proud to have seen the centre grow from small beginnings to the renowned venue it is today, providing a key facility for the community.

“It has attracted a wide following, from elite athletes and clubs to schools and casual athletes, while also building up a close relationship with the local community.

“We have seen almost 1.5m people through our doors since we opened and can boast an average 4,000 visitors a week and 500 daily.

“This venue remains the best used stand alone Athletics Centre in the UK.”