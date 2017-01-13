Wanstead expect sterner test at West Norfolk

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Reyburn wants Herons ready for long trip

Wanstead director of rugby James Reyburn expects a much tougher test against London Three North East rivals West Norfolk than their previous meeting when the two sides meet again this weekend.

Herons won 78-27 at Roding Lane North in October and will travel for the return on the back of a 10-try, 56-11 victory over bottom club Lowestoft & Yarmouth last weekend.

But Reyburn said: “We gave West Norfolk a hammering at our place, but they will be stronger at home and it will be a sterner test, certainly not a walkover.

“They’ve got some good backs and we’ve got to try and adapt our game-plan. Our back-line will be stronger and we’re all fit and available, with good numbers at training and good competition for places.”

Victory over Lowestoft kept Herons four points clear in second place, chasing leaders Harlow, and Reyburn added: “We want to win every game and put ourselves in a good position for the last couple of games.

“But we’ve got some tough games coming up and we need results from those.”

Reyburn was happy enough with his side’s convincing win over Lowestoft & Yarmouth as the Herons proved too strong for the division’s bottom club to remain four points clear in second place behind leaders Harlow.

Winger Tom Bean touched down twice, with Ernie Lisaukas, Alfie Cox, Sean Jones, Campbell Findlay, Joe Jones, Jack Handley and Jayke Arkell also going over.

Tom Coughlan scored the best try of all, with a superb solo effort taking him past five defenders on a run from the halfway line.

And Reyburn said: “We didn’t quite hit our straps fully, but we played good rugby in parts and scored 10 good tries.

“We didn’t convert many as our normal kicker was not there and it was wet and greasy with a lot of scrums.

“We had an exchange referee from Warwickshire and he didn’t really allow us the high tempo game we like to play.”