Rugby Union: Woodford must use disappointment of losing last weekend to overcome South Woodham Ferrers, says head coach Tom Redfern

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford slipped to a one-point loss last time out, and Redfern says that will spur them on

Head coach Tom Redfern has urged Woodford to use last weekend’s narrow defeat as motivation to beat London Two North East promotion hopefuls South Woodham Ferrers this weekend.

The Highams club suffered an agonising 18-17 defeat away to Epping Upper Clapton in their first match of 2017 last time out, and host Ferrers, who are currently second, on Saturday.

But having come so close to victory last weekend, Redfern knows a similar performance, with some minor improvements, will stand them in good stead against Ferrers.

“We scored three tries away from home last week and we wouldn’t mind similar at home this week, but we know we have to defend better,” he said.

“It will be interesting to see South Woodham’s approach to the game as we are due to play them again soon in a rearranged match.

“I’m sure they would say, like us, that playing them again in three weeks is not ideal, but such is life and we have to adapt to the challenge.”

Woodford will have to dust themselves down after the disappointing of last weekend, though they did at least collect a losing bonus points for their efforts.

For Redfern, however, that comes as little consolation with the head coach believing the Highams club were their own worst enemies and should have collected the win.

“As the scoreline suggests, it was very close and it’s very disappointing to lose a match where the opposition only really dominated for 20 minutes,” he added.

“We just made too many mistakes or find ourselves in a good position to score and let it slip, so it wasn’t an easy result to take.”