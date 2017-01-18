Search

Rugby Union: Woodford head coach Tom Redfern ‘still smiling’ after success over South Woodham Ferrers

09:00 18 January 2017

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Highams club earned their fifth straight win at home with victory against title hopefuls

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern admits he has been in a good mood ever since Saturday’s 25-18 triumph over South Woodham Ferrers in London Two North East.

The Highams club racked up their fifth straight win at home with the success over South Woodham, who are second in the standings.

It also lifted Woodford up to fifth in the table, and Redfern revealed the result had made his week.

“I’ve been smiling ever since Saturday!” he said. “The boys did everything we asked of them.

“Defensively, we were very strong bar one lapse that led to their try, and we fronted up well.

“It was what you would call an ‘old-fashioned’ display, but the boys stood up and took it to South Woodham.”

The victory also boosted Woodford’s hopes of a top four finish, with the club now just two points off Old Cooperians who sit fourth.

And though they are without a game this weekend, Redfern knows Woodford must maintain their recent good form if they are to achieve that.

“It was great to get one over second place and coupled with our form before Christmas, it means we’ve won six of our last nine,” he added.

“We’re not too far now off Cantabrigian in third and we play them next at the end of the month, which is going to be a big game.”

