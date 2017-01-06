Rugby Union: Woodford head coach Tom Redfern believes club have outside chance of making top two in London Two North East

Highams club currently 14 points back from team in second, but head coach has faith

Head coach Tom Redfern feels Woodford still have an outside chance of winning promotion from London Two North East this season — as long as the players achieve the targets they have set for themselves.

After a three-week break from action, the Highams club make the trip to Epping Upper Clapton this weekend for their first match of 2017.

Woodford start the year in fifth place, 14 points off South Woodham Ferrers in second, and though it looks unlikely they will overhaul that in the final 10 games of the season, Redfern knows his squad must do all they can to give themselves an outside chance.

“We asked the players what they want to achieve in the second half of the season and they want to win every game at home and be competitive on the road,” he said.

“If we achieve that, then we know come the end of the season it could leave us in an exciting place.”

Having not played since a 37-12 win over high-flying Old Cooperians on January 17, there is a chance Woodford might head into the clash with Epping a little cold, but Redfern is quick to dismiss those suggestions.

“We had a good training session on Tuesday, which was pleasing to see, and over the next few weeks we will start to get a few players back from injury,” he added.

“We should be able to put out the same team this weekend as we had out in our last game before the break, when we put in a great performance.

“Even with the break, we’re still looking good and I feel we are in a better place than we were before Christmas.”