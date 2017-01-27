Rugby Union: Woodford cannot wait to return to action at Cantabrigians after weekend off

Highams club make trip to Cambridge in London Two North East

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern says his squad are itching to get back out on the pitch at Cantabrigians this Saturday after a weekend off.

The Highams club return to London Two North East action with a trip to Cambridge on Saturday after having last weekend off.

And Redfern admits the break from matches has made his squad desperate to get out there, but they will also be driven to set the record straight after a 26-17 loss at home to Cantabs earlier in the season.

“All the boys are itching to get back out on the pitch, partly because of the break, but also because we felt we threw the win away when we last played Cantabrigians,” said Redfern.

“We’ve done well in our last two games, even if we only won one of them, so we have some momentum behind us and the boys are really up for it.

“There are definitely some exciting times ahead for the club between now and the end of the season and there is no reason why we can’t get something out of the trip to Cantabrigians.”

Woodford will also be keen to arrest their recent away form, having lost on each of their last three trips in the league.

The club’s only win on the road this season came in October away to bottom club Campion, who are still yet to win a match in the league this season.

And while Woodford will no doubt be keen to add to that solitary away success this weekend, Redfern says he is not overly concered by his team’s form on the road in recent weeks.

“I don’t read much into how we fare away compared to at home in terms of results as there isn’t much of a change in the displays we put in,” he said.

“Wherever we are playing, we know we have to give it our best shot to win and Saturday will be no different.

“It’s a cliche, but we’ll take whatever comes our way, though we do think we can get a win at Cantabrigians.”

Like all teams in the division, Woodford had last weekend off from league action, but Redfern revealed there were still some members of the squad in action as they tried their hardest to push their claims to start.

“A few of the boys were in action for the second team against Campion seconds, which gave that side a good balance,” he added.

“We were also able to see a couple of the seconds play too which was beneficial as there were some who did stand out.”