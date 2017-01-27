Search

Advanced search

Rugby Union: Woodford cannot wait to return to action at Cantabrigians after weekend off

17:00 27 January 2017

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club make trip to Cambridge in London Two North East

Comment

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern says his squad are itching to get back out on the pitch at Cantabrigians this Saturday after a weekend off.

The Highams club return to London Two North East action with a trip to Cambridge on Saturday after having last weekend off.

And Redfern admits the break from matches has made his squad desperate to get out there, but they will also be driven to set the record straight after a 26-17 loss at home to Cantabs earlier in the season.

“All the boys are itching to get back out on the pitch, partly because of the break, but also because we felt we threw the win away when we last played Cantabrigians,” said Redfern.

“We’ve done well in our last two games, even if we only won one of them, so we have some momentum behind us and the boys are really up for it.

“There are definitely some exciting times ahead for the club between now and the end of the season and there is no reason why we can’t get something out of the trip to Cantabrigians.”

Woodford will also be keen to arrest their recent away form, having lost on each of their last three trips in the league.

The club’s only win on the road this season came in October away to bottom club Campion, who are still yet to win a match in the league this season.

And while Woodford will no doubt be keen to add to that solitary away success this weekend, Redfern says he is not overly concered by his team’s form on the road in recent weeks.

“I don’t read much into how we fare away compared to at home in terms of results as there isn’t much of a change in the displays we put in,” he said.

“Wherever we are playing, we know we have to give it our best shot to win and Saturday will be no different.

“It’s a cliche, but we’ll take whatever comes our way, though we do think we can get a win at Cantabrigians.”

Like all teams in the division, Woodford had last weekend off from league action, but Redfern revealed there were still some members of the squad in action as they tried their hardest to push their claims to start.

“A few of the boys were in action for the second team against Campion seconds, which gave that side a good balance,” he added.

“We were also able to see a couple of the seconds play too which was beneficial as there were some who did stand out.”

Keywords: Cambridge London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Collins extends stay at O’s

18:26 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Experienced midfielder agrees a deal to remain at Brisbane Road outfit until end of the season

Don’t stop believing says Manor coach Connors following reverse

18:00 George Sessions
Eton Manor's Luigi Martelletti escapes a Brentwood tackle (pic Martin Pearl)

New Wilderness outfit travel to Old Priorians determined to bounce back after defeat at rivals Brentwood

Woodford cannot wait to return to action

17:00 Ned Keating
Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Highams club make trip to Cambridge in London Two North East

Gulfer wants Side to tighten up as goals continue to flow

16:00 Ned Keating
Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Side have been free-scoring in recent weeks, but haven’t kept a clean sheet since November

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kitroom get off to flyer to reach cup semi-final

Essex Alliance Division Three outfit Kitroom face the camera (pic: Anees Ikramullah).

Fenn trying his best to keep Foxes positive

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ross eyes big Oakside crowd

Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross (right) smiles at Oakside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Connors accepts Manor got tactics wrong at Brentwood

Sullivan of Eton Manor

Still pleased to sign ‘versatile’ Howells

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now