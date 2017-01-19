Rugby Union: Wanstead involved in four-way battle for London Three North East title

Wanstead score a try against Ilford Wanderers earlier in the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons have the weekend off, but director of rugby says they are in a tussle at the top

Wanstead director of rugby James Reyburn says his side are involved in a four-way tussle for the title in London Three North East this season.

A 31-0 win at West Norfolk last weekend took the Herons to within two points of Harlow who lead the way, with no league games this Saturday.

The top two are joined by Southwold in third and fourth-placed East London, who are five points and seven points adrift of Wanstead respectively.

The Roding Lane North club are due to face all of their title rivals in the next couple of months, and Reyburn is aware the Herons are heading into a potentially defining part of their season.

“There are four teams that are vying for promotion this season, and three of our next five games are against our rivals,” he said.

“With that in mind, the next few weeks will be crucial and we will find out exactly where we stand in the title race by the end.

“We can’t focus too far down the line, though. We have to take it week-by-week and look at the opposition when we play them. If we got three wins from those games, I’d be more than happy!”

Last weekend’s win at West Norfolk was a sixth straight success for the Herons, a run of form which has put them right in the mix for the title.

And though they are without a game this weekend, Reyburn is not overly concerned that it will check the momentum that Wanstead have built up over the past few weeks.

“We’ll work hard this week in training, trying to keep the

continuity going ahead of the big games to come,” he added.

As for that 200-mile round trip to West Norfolk last weekend, Wanstead showed no signs of tiredness as they wrapped up a four-try bonus point before the end of the first half.

And Reyburn admitted that collecting the full five points certainly made the return leg far more enjoyable.

“It 100 per cent made the

journey back a lot easier,” said Reyburn. “We wanted a good result and that’s what we got, which puts us in a good position in the table.

“We got the bonus point for four tries by half time, which shows we were the stronger team and we were doing well at the set-pieces.

n Ilford Wanderers were unable to field a team in their home match against East London last weekend.