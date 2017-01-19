Search

Advanced search

Rugby Union: Wanstead involved in four-way battle for London Three North East title

12:00 19 January 2017

Wanstead score a try against Ilford Wanderers earlier in the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Wanstead score a try against Ilford Wanderers earlier in the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons have the weekend off, but director of rugby says they are in a tussle at the top

Comment

Wanstead director of rugby James Reyburn says his side are involved in a four-way tussle for the title in London Three North East this season.

A 31-0 win at West Norfolk last weekend took the Herons to within two points of Harlow who lead the way, with no league games this Saturday.

The top two are joined by Southwold in third and fourth-placed East London, who are five points and seven points adrift of Wanstead respectively.

The Roding Lane North club are due to face all of their title rivals in the next couple of months, and Reyburn is aware the Herons are heading into a potentially defining part of their season.

“There are four teams that are vying for promotion this season, and three of our next five games are against our rivals,” he said.

“With that in mind, the next few weeks will be crucial and we will find out exactly where we stand in the title race by the end.

“We can’t focus too far down the line, though. We have to take it week-by-week and look at the opposition when we play them. If we got three wins from those games, I’d be more than happy!”

Last weekend’s win at West Norfolk was a sixth straight success for the Herons, a run of form which has put them right in the mix for the title.

And though they are without a game this weekend, Reyburn is not overly concerned that it will check the momentum that Wanstead have built up over the past few weeks.

“We’ll work hard this week in training, trying to keep the

continuity going ahead of the big games to come,” he added.

As for that 200-mile round trip to West Norfolk last weekend, Wanstead showed no signs of tiredness as they wrapped up a four-try bonus point before the end of the first half.

And Reyburn admitted that collecting the full five points certainly made the return leg far more enjoyable.

“It 100 per cent made the

journey back a lot easier,” said Reyburn. “We wanted a good result and that’s what we got, which puts us in a good position in the table.

“We got the bonus point for four tries by half time, which shows we were the stronger team and we were doing well at the set-pieces.

n Ilford Wanderers were unable to field a team in their home match against East London last weekend.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Smith: Daggers should be wary of Bromley improvements

Yesterday, 18:00 Ned Keating
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jack Holland of Bromley during September's National League match between the sides (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers host Ravens this weekend, but their boss has not been best pleased

Redbridge draw hope from ‘leaky’ Romania

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Motormen looking to inflict more woe on Romania side that has conceded 10 goals in last three games

Side hope Bengal clash is on after Monday’s washout

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Side were due to host Bengal earlier this week, but match was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch

Mixed week for O’s young loanees

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Find out what Michael Clark and six academy players have got up to over the past week

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Manor ‘really happy’ with Sheppard

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Defroand earns GB hockey call-up

Former Coopers pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women's squad for the new Olympic cycle

Massey issues rallying cry after O’s edged out

Gavin Massey celebrates after equalising for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now