Rugby Union: Wanstead head coach James Reyburn says win over Lowestoft would help build momentum for second half of season

15:00 05 January 2017

The new rugby union season is now well underway (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The new rugby union season is now well underway (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Herons return to action after two-week break

Wanstead director of rugby James Reyburn knows the squad must start the New Year as they mean to go on by beating Lowestoft at home in London Three North East on Saturday.

The Herons are currently second in the table, four points clear of Southwold who are third.

And with Saturday’s match the first game back after a two-week break for Christmas, Reyburn says it is important Wanstead return to action against Lowestoft with a win.

“We have to try and take all the points we can over the coming weeks and get the momentum going again,” he said.

“We know we have to do that because we want to keep ourselves clear of the chasing pack.

“We also want to keep ourselves up near the top of the table for the end of the season and hopefully take advantage if (leaders) Harlow slip up.”

Wanstead have not played since a 46-5 win away to local rivals Ilford Wanderers on December 17, which was their fifth straight success.

But Reyburn revealed the squad had returned to training in good shape after their time off and says the squad are keen to kick on over the second half of the season.

“We’ve had some good training sessions back after the break, and though the boys enjoyed Christmas, they’ve all kept themselves fit,” he added.

“When we got them back in training, they all looked good, which bodes well for the Lowestoft match.”

