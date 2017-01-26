Search

Rugby Union: Wanstead director of rugby James Reyburn wants to start crucial period with win at Ely

17:00 26 January 2017

Wanstead celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wanstead celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Herons make the trip to Cambridgeshire on Saturday

Wanstead director of rugby James Reyburn admits a win is a must at home to Ely if the Herons want to keep pace with their London Three North East promotion rivals this weekend.

The Roding Lane North club entertain the Cambridgeshire outfit this weekend, with the hosts looking to avenge a 21-17 loss in their previous meeting back in October.

With Wanstead currently three points adrift of leaders Harlow and only five points clear of Southwold in third place, the title race looks to be shaping up nicely.

Given how tight it is at the top of the table, it is vital the Herons win on Saturday, but Reyburn believes the result between the sides in October will give Ely hope of a double.

He said: “Ely play a basic, but effective brand of rugby and we have to match them in those departments.

“We have to be up for it from the off and Ely will come down fancying their chances after they beat us last time.

“We have to take each game as it comes, but we know we’re approaching a crucial stage of the season and probably need a win against Ely.”

Like all teams in London Three North East last weekend, Wanstead were able to enjoy a week away from competitive action.

Reyburn said most took the time off to step away from rugby briefly, which he feels is sometimes needed in a long season.

But he added the break has made players hungrier to get into the squad to face Ely this weekend.

“We’ve had good numbers at training this week and had some good sessions because everyone is competing for a place in the starting XV,” he said.

“We all took the weekend away from rugby, though a few did go to watch Saracens play Toulon, and sometimes it’s good to have a break from rugby.

“It means we can up the

intensity in training this week, whereas sometimes after a game at the weekend you have to lower it a bit.”

n Ilford Wanderers are due to make the trip to Southwold on Saturday looking to end a run of four straight defeats in London Three North East.

The match looks set to be the Forest Road club’s last until February 18, with a scheduled break followed by a weekend off after May & Baker’s withdrawal.

