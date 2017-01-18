Search

Rugby Union: Wanstead director of rugby James Reyburn says win made return trip from West Norfolk far more enjoyable

17:00 18 January 2017

Wanstead celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Herons closed gap to leaders Harlow with bonus-point win

Director of rugby James Reyburn was pleased Wanstead’s trip to West Norfolk in London Three North East was worthwhile as his side returned with a 31-0 win to their name.

The Herons made the 200-mile round trip to West Norfolk, but showed no signs of tiredness in securing a win that moved them to within three points of leaders Harlow.

And Reyburn admitted that collecting the full five points certainly made the return leg far more enjoyable.

“It 100 per cent made the journey back a lot easier,” said Reyburn. “We wanted a good result and that’s what we got, which puts us in a good position in the table.

“We got the bonus point for four tries by half time, which shows we were the stronger team and we were doing well at the set-pieces.

“It got a bit ‘niggly’ in the second half and it boiled over at times, which made it a little stop-start and prevented us from scoring more points.”

While Wanstead impressed going forward to collect the try bonus point, their defence was equally as good to keep West Norfolk from scoring a single point.

It was just a second time this season that the Herons had kept a team scoreless, and Reyburn believes it was down to the visitors remaining focussed throughout.

“It was good to keep West Norfolk out for the whole game and we said to the boys at half-time to treat the match like it was 0-0,” he added.

“The boys did well in defence and we got what we wanted out of the game. It’s not an easy place to go and one or two might come unstuck.”

