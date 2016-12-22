Rugby Union: Wanstead director of rugby James Reyburn happy to be on track in London Three North East

Wanstead score their fourth try against Ilford Wanderers (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons currently second in the table heading into 2017

Wanstead director of rugby James Reyburn is delighted the Herons will head into the New Year in second place in London Three North East after a 46-5 mauling of local rivals Ilford Wanderers.

The Herons capped 2016 in style by running in seven tries in total to earn the full five points at Forest Road.

With no matches now until January 7, when Wanstead host Lowestoft, the Roding Lane North club will take a five-point lead over third-placed Southwold into the New Year, much to Reyburn’s pleasure.

“The aim has always to be in the top two and we knew if we were there by Christmas, it left our destiny in our own hands,” he said.

“There are still some big games to come and it’s important that we pick up bonus points too as they could be the difference.

Once they return in January, Wanstead have 11 games left in the season, knowing they will have to be at their best each week to maintain their promotion spot.

And having enjoyed a good start to the season, Reyburn knows it would be a huge shame if the Herons blow it in the second half of the campaign.

“We’re in a good position and have a bit of a lead over third, but we know we still have to win our games.

“The games against those near the bottom are particularly important as we have to get maximum points against them.

“We’re in a good position at the minute, I just hope we’re not the team to slip up in the second part of the season.”