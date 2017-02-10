Rugby Union: Returning players will lift Woodford at Rochford, says head coach Tom Redfern

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club set to welcome back several players to the fold on Saturday

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern hopes his side will be boosted by the return of several players away to Rochford in London Two North East on Saturday.

The Highams club venture down the A127 looking to move on from a 54-5 loss at promotion hopefuls last time out.

Just a point splits Woodford and Rochford in the table, which suggests it should be a tight match this week.

And Redfern hopes that with several players set to be back in contention for selection, it tips the balance in his side’s favour.

“We’ve got a lot of players coming back this weekend and that should make a big difference, but we still have a few others who are still out,” he said.

“With those that are coming back into the fold, I’m confident we can put in a good display, but results can swing things either way and the loss last weekend could affect us.

“We do have some good leaders to return and we need to draw on the positives from the loss at South Woodham.”

Woodford will hope to rebound swiftly after suffering their heaviest defeat of the season so far last time out.

Charlie Simpson scored the only try for the Highams club, which proved to be little more than a consolation score in the grand scheme of things.

However, despite the margin of victory, Redfern declared himself content with how Woodford carried themselves, especially after being hit by a spate of late withdrawals.

“It might surprise some, but I was pleased with certain aspects of our play against South Woodham, especially in how we represented ourselves,” he added.

“We went there with just 16 players and only had one half of a half-back pairing, the other player was out of position.

“We knew it was going top be tough because of that, but we asked the boys to show some fight and that’s what they did.”