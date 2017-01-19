Rugby Union: Head coach Tom Redfern to ‘work Woodford hard’ with no game this weekend

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club have no game scheduled for Saturday

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Head coach Tom Redfern insists this weekend’s break from London Two North East action will be a benefit for the club, writes Ned Keating.

After beating second-placed South Woodham Ferrers 25-18, it would have come as little shock had the Highams club been disappointed not to have a chance to back that up this weekend.

Instead, Redfern believes the break allows the club to put on more intense training sessions, while also giving the coaches a chance to have a look at Woodford’s second team.

“We look at it as a chance to work hard in training and the break allows us to manage the players a little better,” he said.

“It could also serve as a boost to our seconds too as they know the first team coaches will be watching them this weekend and it’s a chance to impress.”

Last weekend’s victory lifted Woodford up to fifth, two points behind Old Cooperians.

And Redfern says they are not finished climbing the table yet, though he did admit that a late promotion push is perhaps out of reach despite last weekend’s victory over in-form South Woodham Ferrers.

“Diss and South Woodham Ferrers are quite a way ahead at the top of the table, so for us, we are targetting a top-four finish,” he added.

“That’s what we are aiming for and I think it would be a fair reflection on our season as we have had too many bad games to be a top-two club.

“We have to play like we did against South Woodham Ferrers when we return at the end of the month against Cantabrigian and we showed against them earlier in the season that we are a match for them.”