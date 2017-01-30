Search

Rugby Union: East London have tons of fun against Lowestoft

10:00 30 January 2017

Gary Bird

Andrew Little (left) and Sean Curd both scored hat-tricks for East London against Lowestoft (pic: Gary Bird)



Archant

A scintillating display of running rugby saw East London clock up 16 tries and 100 points against Lowestoft & Yarmouth to keep them in touch at the top of London Three North East.

It was a dominant one-sided display against visitors who turned up without many first team regulars, but who showed spirit to keep fighting throughout the whole 80 minutes.

There were hat-tricks from right wing Sean Curd and outside centre Andrew Little, but seven other players also chipped in with tries.

Second row Matt Lucas opened the scoring on five minutes and ended the rout at the final whistle to bring up the century of points.

Curd scored his first on six minutes and again on 23 and 40 minutes; inside centre Jono George scored on 11 minutes; and hooker Sam Ames-Reddin on 19 and 62 minutes.

Scrum-half Alex Mylchreest ran in on 21 minutes and Little went over for his first on 34 minutes and again on 55 and 67 minutes.

Fly-half Alan Ferguson scored on 36 and 75 minutes; left wing Will Brown on 50 minutes; and full back Daryl O’Brien completed the set for the back line on 64 minutes.

Ferguson kicked nine conversions with one for George.

Coach Gary Pearmain said: “While this was an under-strength Lowestoft side, we still had to work hard to put the points on the board.

“It was a solid performance across the whole team. With so many first team players missing Lowestoft could easily have pulled out, but they were prepared to give us a game so they deserve credit for that.”

East London sit fourth in London Three North East with 43 points from 12 games, two points behind third-placed Southwold with a game in hand and seven points behind Wanstead and Harlow who have still to visit the Memorial Ground in West Ham.

East London: O’Brien; Curd, Little, George, Brown; Ferguson, Mylchreest; Pearmain, Ames-Reddin, Samuel; Lucas, Kelly; Yiannakou, Brown, Parrott.

Replacements: Corbett, Hillyer-Riley, Billinghurst.

• In other matches on Saturday, East London’s second team, the Wyverns, won 36-19 away at Rochford seconds in Shepherd Neame Essex Merit Table Division One; while the third team lost 31-10 at home to Westcliff 4s Merit Table Division Five. East London women lost 19-17 at Lakenham Hewett in the National Challenge South East North One.

Keywords: London

