London One North: Jamie Connors thrilled Eton Manor claim bragging rights over Chingford

16:00 21 December 2016

Eton Manor's Jack Sullivan shows great strength to drive past a couple of Chingford rivals before putting the ball down for a try (pic: Martin Pearl).

New Wilderness outfit were behind for long periods in derby, though fought back to finish 2016 with a victory

Eton Manor head coach Jamie Connors felt Barney Newbury’s late try was crucial to Saturday’s 20-13 win over local rivals Chingford in London One North.

The New Wilderness outfit took bragging rights after the visitors had to play over 40 minutes with 13 men following two red cards.

Chingford, despite their numerical disadvantage, were leading for most of the derby, before Newbury crossed and Jack Sullivan added another score before the end.

Connors said: “Chingford had all of the ball for the first 20 minutes of the second half and we just couldn’t get it back.

“We couldn’t get into any good field positions and the first time we did, Barney went over to score. It turned the flow of the game towards us for the last 15 minutes or so and it was a really important moment.”

A penalty from Nick Sheppard put Manor ahead early, before Chingford responded with a try midway through the first half to lead 5-3.

Sheppard added another three points prior to the interval, before the away side received two reds – one for a dangerous tackle and the second for a punch on George Cosma.

Cosma was sin-binned for his part in the sending-off and Callum McKie was show a yellow card in the second period, before Chingford scored their second try just past the hour mark.

With the conversion going wide, Manor were only trailing 10-6 and Newbury’s excellent score turned the tide as Sheppard added the extras.

Sullivan made the game safe with a final try, converted by Sheppard, but Chingford picked up a losing bonus point with a late penalty.

Connors added: “One red is bad, but having two was pretty costly. It was quite a scrappy game and the referee lost control a bit. I’d hate to think what the penalty count was.

“Even though Chingford lost a couple of players, it was quite hard to get any momentum and build time on the ball which would have put them under pressure.”

Manor did eventually find a way through their rivals and it enabled them to enjoy their Christmas jumper party after the game.

Cosma was also celebrating a milestone birthday, Connors added: “The night is always better when you have won and it was good.

“It was the Christmas jumper party and one of the lads had his 21st birthday so there was a lot for us to all celebrate!”

Keywords: Jamie Connors

