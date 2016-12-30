London One North: Jamie Connors has faith in Eton Manor’s players

Eton Manor's Nick Horton goes on a run against rivals Chingford in the London One North (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

New Zealander has given squad time off over Christmas, but is trusting them to follow individual fitness programmes

Jamie Connors admits he is trusting his Eton Manor players to look after themselves before returning to London One North action away at Ruislip on January 7.

The New Wilderness outfit ended 2016 with five successive victories to move up to fourth in the table and are just five points behind second-placed local rivals Chingford.

With Manor now in the middle of a three-week break, Connors and his coaching team have given their players an individual fitness regime to follow over Christmas and into the new year.

“The guys have their individual fitness programmes to do because we’ve given them a couple of weeks off,” said the New Zealander.

“We expect they’ll be doing that and then our first session back won’t be until January 3, before the Ruislip match.

“Obviously we’ve put some trust into the boys not to eat too much and to try and get a few runs in when they can. I’m sure they’ll all be fine!”

With Manor currently in such great form, it is no surprise to see Connors allow the players some time to recuperate.

After losing three of their opening five games of the campaign, the Wanstead-based club have bounced back to win eight times since in the division and they also drew 29-29 at Saffron Walden.

Connors was impressed with the attitude of the group after seeing off Chingford 20-13 in their final game before Christmas.

He added: “We are going well and there is a lot of confidence in the boys. We have gelled pretty nicely.

“There is a good feeling in the camp and the guys are keen to carry that on in the new year as well. We are not just happy with this, the boys want to keep it going.

“We’re over halfway through the season now and we have a couple of big games at the start of 2017 and then we play Brentwood.

“There are some good challenges coming up and hopefully we can keep winning and moving up the table.”

Misiona Evagelia has played a big role in Manor’s resurgence in the second half of 2016, but was forced off during the win over Chingford.

Connors was hopeful the forward wouldn’t be out for too long having made a big impact since signing in the summer.

“He injured his knee against Chingford, but we’re hoping it isn’t too bad,” he added. “It might just be a strain, so two or three weeks out. He was walking around on it a little bit after the game so didn’t need to go to hospital, which is a positive.”

Having started 2016 struggling at the foot of National League Three South, the last 12 months have been a big learning curve for Manor. Despite relegation earlier this year, things look positive again for Connors and Co now.