Search

Advanced search

London One North: Jamie Connors has faith in Eton Manor’s players

08:00 30 December 2016

Eton Manor's Nick Horton goes on a run against rivals Chingford in the London One North (pic: Martin Pearl).

Eton Manor's Nick Horton goes on a run against rivals Chingford in the London One North (pic: Martin Pearl).

Archant

New Zealander has given squad time off over Christmas, but is trusting them to follow individual fitness programmes

Comment

Jamie Connors admits he is trusting his Eton Manor players to look after themselves before returning to London One North action away at Ruislip on January 7.

The New Wilderness outfit ended 2016 with five successive victories to move up to fourth in the table and are just five points behind second-placed local rivals Chingford.

With Manor now in the middle of a three-week break, Connors and his coaching team have given their players an individual fitness regime to follow over Christmas and into the new year.

“The guys have their individual fitness programmes to do because we’ve given them a couple of weeks off,” said the New Zealander.

“We expect they’ll be doing that and then our first session back won’t be until January 3, before the Ruislip match.

“Obviously we’ve put some trust into the boys not to eat too much and to try and get a few runs in when they can. I’m sure they’ll all be fine!”

With Manor currently in such great form, it is no surprise to see Connors allow the players some time to recuperate.

After losing three of their opening five games of the campaign, the Wanstead-based club have bounced back to win eight times since in the division and they also drew 29-29 at Saffron Walden.

Connors was impressed with the attitude of the group after seeing off Chingford 20-13 in their final game before Christmas.

He added: “We are going well and there is a lot of confidence in the boys. We have gelled pretty nicely.

“There is a good feeling in the camp and the guys are keen to carry that on in the new year as well. We are not just happy with this, the boys want to keep it going.

“We’re over halfway through the season now and we have a couple of big games at the start of 2017 and then we play Brentwood.

“There are some good challenges coming up and hopefully we can keep winning and moving up the table.”

Misiona Evagelia has played a big role in Manor’s resurgence in the second half of 2016, but was forced off during the win over Chingford.

Connors was hopeful the forward wouldn’t be out for too long having made a big impact since signing in the summer.

“He injured his knee against Chingford, but we’re hoping it isn’t too bad,” he added. “It might just be a strain, so two or three weeks out. He was walking around on it a little bit after the game so didn’t need to go to hospital, which is a positive.”

Having started 2016 struggling at the foot of National League Three South, the last 12 months have been a big learning curve for Manor. Despite relegation earlier this year, things look positive again for Connors and Co now.

Related articles

Keywords: Jamie Connors London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Collins: Points are the priority

51 minutes ago George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Oxford United midfielder looks ahead to New Years Eve clash with Cambridge United and discusses life under Andy Edwards

Ling believes he has done enough to earn new deal

12:00 Ned Keating
Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers right-back only signed a short-term deal in September, which is due to expire at the end of this month

O’s manager aims to keep momentum

10:00 George Sessions
Paul McCallum celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Crawley Town with Sam Dalby (left) and Teddy Mezague (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cambridge United visit Brisbane Road before east Londoners have a long trip to Exeter City on January 2

Coach Connors has faith in Manor’s players

08:00 George Sessions
Eton Manor's Nick Horton goes on a run against rivals Chingford in the London One North (pic: Martin Pearl).

New Zealander has given squad time off over Christmas, but is trusting them to follow individual fitness programmes

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham ratings from Swansea City

Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson (left) and West Ham United's Darren Randolph in action during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story SOCCER Swansea. Photo credit should read: Simon Galloway/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

O’s player ratings: First half display earns late present

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hayrettin: Still is the best man for Daggers job

Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

McCallum brace earns Orient vital victory

Paul McCallum celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s manager aims to keep momentum

Paul McCallum celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Crawley Town with Sam Dalby (left) and Teddy Mezague (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now