London One North: It’s win at all costs for Eton Manor now ahead of Fullerians test admits Jamie Connors

14:00 13 January 2017

Eton Manor's Barney Newbury carries the ball against Ruislip before being tackled (pic: Martin Pearl).

Archant

Archant

A narrow 24-22 defeat at Ruislip last weekend has dented the hopes of the New Wilderness club finishing second

Jamie Connors has told Eton Manor they have no more excuses – they just need to win every London One North match remaining this season starting at home to Fullerians.

The New Wilderness outfit host the Watford-based club after suffering a bitterly disappointing 24-22 loss at Ruislip last Saturday.

It left Manor nine points behind second-placed Brentwood ahead of travelling to their local rivals on January 21, so a victory this weekend before that derby clash is vital.

“Fullerians will be a threat and they have a really good full-back, but not the best back-line so we’re looking forward to that,” said Connors.

“We have to get back on the horse and you only have to put up with a week of losing in rugby and you get another crack at it.

“It’s a home game and our first at the New Wilderness in a while, so we just need to get back to it and we’ve got to win.

“We really need to be winning every match now if we are to get in the top two and we definitely can’t afford another loss.”

Connors admitted Manor might have been guilty of looking too far ahead prior to visiting Ruislip last weekend with that clash against Brentwood looming on the horizon.

But the New Zealander insisted that will not be the case on Saturday, despite winning 75-14 at Fullerians on September 24.

Connors added: “I know we have Brentwood coming up, but maybe we were a bit guilty of thinking because we had won eight out of nine, that Ruislip would be easy.

“I’m sure the boys won’t make the same mistake again and we’ll be doing everything we can to make sure we have a ‘w’ in the results column this weekend. Then we can look ahead to Brentwood away.”

A small consolation for Manor at Ruislip was the return of Michael Eghan after a number of different injury problems recently.

The winger grabbed a try in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for Connors and his squad to win despite an excellent start in west London.

Max Murray and Nick Shephard crossed over during the first half with the latter adding a conversion to put the visitors 12-0 up.

But Ruislip hit back with three tries, before James Osborn received a yellow card and the hosts headed into the break with a 21-12 lead.

Eghan helped reduce the arrears soon after the restart with a fine score after the hosts had extended their lead with a penalty.

Shephard kicked a penalty soon after, before Osborn was sent off and Manor couldn’t force a late win.

“It was Mike’s first game back and he was on the bench, so it was pleasing. He came on and looked really dangerous,” said Connors.

“He got a really good try so it was great to have him back in the fold and barring injury he should be with us for the rest of the season so that was one positive to come out of the day.”

Keywords: Jamie Connors London

