Search

Advanced search

London One North: Ian Edwards’ frustrated as Eton Manor suffer at Old Priorians to slip down table

16:00 02 February 2017

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Archant

New Wilderness outfit have suffered back-to-back defeats and are now 15 points behind second placed Brentwood

Comment

Eton Manor’s director of rugby Ian Edwards offered no excuses after their disappointing 43-14 defeat to Old Priorians in London One North last weekend.

The New Wilderness outfit were looking to bounce back after going down narrowly to local rivals Brentwood a week earlier.

But it was a day to forget for Jamie Connors’ squad in West London with Old Priorians dominating to score four tries in the first half on the way to a comprehensive victory.

“It was a tough game and probably our worst performance of the season. It felt like one of those weeks where nothing went right,” said Manor’s director of rugby Edwards.

“There were no excuses from our point of view, we just had a bad day at the office and didn’t play like we had in previous matches.

“After producing one of our best performances of the season at Brentwood, we couldn’t replicate it at Old Priorians.”

Manor have dropped to fifth in the table now after their sixth defeat of the campaign, with North Walsham leapfrogging them.

Brentwood hold a 15-point lead over the Wanstead-based club and look set to finish second behind Tring, which would see them qualify for a London One play-off at the end of the season.

Edwards urged Manor to remain focused and make winning a habit again when they return to action on February 11 at home to Letchworth Garden City.

He added: “Our preparation for Saturday wasn’t helped by having a waterlogged training ground, but that’s no excuse for the performance because we had a strong team out on the pitch.

“We had a chat with the guys on Tuesday and talked about setting goals for the rest of the season. It’s important now that we keep working hard and try to get our winning mentality back.”

The Manor squad will be together at the New Wilderness this weekend despite the first-team not having a London One North match.

England start their Six Nations campaign against France on Saturday (4.50pm), so there is plenty of rugby to take in.

“Our second team have a cup game at home to Brentwood, so they will be in action this weekend,” said Edwards. “We’ll get all of the first team lads over to watch and then we’ve got the England game on the TV, so it should be a good day.”

Keywords: Jamie Connors United Kingdom France London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses Webb’s positive character and how former under-18s boss won’t shy away from tough decisions at Brisbane Road

Ian’s frustrated as Manor suffer at Priorians to slip down table

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

New Wilderness outfit have suffered back-to-back defeats and are now 15 points behind second placed Brentwood

Are West Ham back to square one after second Man City mauling?

Yesterday, 15:32 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic left crestfallen by four-goal defeat

Hopefully a return to home comforts for Daggers

Yesterday, 15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge players applaud the fans after their win at Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ilford make it nine unbeaten

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Fenn seeks different outcome this time around

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ian’s frustrated as Manor suffer at Priorians to slip down table

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Redbridge trio earn FA Cup rewards

Former Beal pupil Jamie Collins celebrates after his goal saw Sutton upset Leeds in the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now