London One North: Ian Edwards’ frustrated as Eton Manor suffer at Old Priorians to slip down table

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

New Wilderness outfit have suffered back-to-back defeats and are now 15 points behind second placed Brentwood

Eton Manor’s director of rugby Ian Edwards offered no excuses after their disappointing 43-14 defeat to Old Priorians in London One North last weekend.

The New Wilderness outfit were looking to bounce back after going down narrowly to local rivals Brentwood a week earlier.

But it was a day to forget for Jamie Connors’ squad in West London with Old Priorians dominating to score four tries in the first half on the way to a comprehensive victory.

“It was a tough game and probably our worst performance of the season. It felt like one of those weeks where nothing went right,” said Manor’s director of rugby Edwards.

“There were no excuses from our point of view, we just had a bad day at the office and didn’t play like we had in previous matches.

“After producing one of our best performances of the season at Brentwood, we couldn’t replicate it at Old Priorians.”

Manor have dropped to fifth in the table now after their sixth defeat of the campaign, with North Walsham leapfrogging them.

Brentwood hold a 15-point lead over the Wanstead-based club and look set to finish second behind Tring, which would see them qualify for a London One play-off at the end of the season.

Edwards urged Manor to remain focused and make winning a habit again when they return to action on February 11 at home to Letchworth Garden City.

He added: “Our preparation for Saturday wasn’t helped by having a waterlogged training ground, but that’s no excuse for the performance because we had a strong team out on the pitch.

“We had a chat with the guys on Tuesday and talked about setting goals for the rest of the season. It’s important now that we keep working hard and try to get our winning mentality back.”

The Manor squad will be together at the New Wilderness this weekend despite the first-team not having a London One North match.

England start their Six Nations campaign against France on Saturday (4.50pm), so there is plenty of rugby to take in.

“Our second team have a cup game at home to Brentwood, so they will be in action this weekend,” said Edwards. “We’ll get all of the first team lads over to watch and then we’ve got the England game on the TV, so it should be a good day.”