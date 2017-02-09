London One North: Ian Edwards eager for Eton Manor to get good habits back after poor run

Eton Manor's Jack Sullivan runs away from a Letchworth Garden City opponent during the meeting between the two clubs on October 22 (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

New Wilderness outfit host Letchworth Garden City this weekend hoping to get back on track

Ian Edwards has called on Eton Manor to get back to winning ways in London One North when struggling Letchworth Garden City visit this weekend.

The New Wilderness outfit were without a match last Saturday, but have lost their last two fixtures.

Manor suffered a narrow 23-18 loss at Brentwood on January 21, before a frustrating 43-14 reverse at Old Priorians.

“Tom O’Connor was away for the Old Priorians match, but we are making no excuses about that defeat,” said Edwards.

“We just need to work hard and show Letchworth all the respect they deserve, but hopefully we can get back to winning ways.

“It is the time of year where you are either playing teams pushing for promotion or fighting to stay up.

“There are no easy games now because everybody needs the points for different reasons, so we know Saturday will be tough.”

Manor had hopes of returning to National League Three South at the first time of asking this season, but have fallen short when up against the likes of Tring and Brentwood.

Jamie Connors’ team produced a fine run between October and December, but have struggled to find consistency since returning to action from the Christmas break.

Edwards is determined for them to end the campaign on a high and called on the squad to try and win their eight remaining league fixtures.

He added: “I think we have tried to promote players from the second team since the start of the season because we want to give home-grown boys a chance and that won’t change, but we were targeting promotion.

“All we can do now is try to get on a roll again and see where it takes us with eight games to go.”

Manor’s director of rugby admits some of the squad may have lost a touch of motivation after defeat at Brentwood.

A victory for the Wanstead-based club that day would have closed the gap between the two clubs to just four points, but they now trail their rivals by 15 points.

Nevertheless, Edwards is looking for Manor to move back into the top four by completing the double over Letchworth this weekend after winning the previous meeting 33-22 at Legends Lane.

“After the Brentwood defeat I think complacency set into some of the squad because finishing above them looked too big an ask,” said Edwards.

“We have spoken to the squad and we’ve got a lot of belief again and obviously good players, but we’ve got to start showing it in the league.

“We need that winning feeling back and then we’ll just see what happens until the end of the season and take each game as it comes.”

Success over Letchworth this weekend will help Manor put a bad start to 2017 behind them.