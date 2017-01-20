Search

Advanced search

London One North: Eton Manor well prepared for Brentwood ‘cup final’ says head coach Jamie Connors

16:00 20 January 2017

Action from the meeting between Eton Manor and Brentwood earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Action from the meeting between Eton Manor and Brentwood earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Archant

A crucial clash in the battle to finish second takes place at King George’s Playing Fields this weekend

Comment

Jamie Connors has revealed Eton Manor are treating Saturday’s pivotal London One North fixture at rivals Brentwood as a cup final.

Eight points separate the sides ahead of their clash this weekend with Brentwood second and fourth-placed Manor eager to close the gap.

Manor are well aware another loss on Saturday would ensure they will definitely be playing London One North rugby next season.

“It’s going to be a tough day at the office. We know Brentwood on their patch is never easy, but we go there with confidence,” said Connors.

“The boys are really looking forward to it and we know we need to get a result.

“If we don’t, we will struggle to make the top two. It is almost a cup final if you like, because if we lose we are out of the race.

“Brentwood know that and will be fully aware that if they beat us, they probably put us away for the season, so there’s a lot riding on Saturday.”

It should prove to be a tense clash at King George’s Playing Fields and Manor will be eager to win and get revenge on their rivals.

Brentwood won 32-14 at the New Wilderness back on October 1, but Connors’ team have responded by losing just one of their last 11 games.

But Saturday is one of Manor’s toughest remaining challenges and they will also have to deal with Brentwood’s famous slope.

“A few of our players have played there before, so it’s good to have that experience,” added Connors.

“For the guys that haven’t, we’ll be doing our best to help them out and let them know about the slope.

“It is a difficult one and Brentwood like to play up first and down in the second half, so maybe if we win the toss we’ll try to make them do the opposite.

“You have to play up the slope for 40 minutes either way, so I just hope we play well and get a couple of tries when it’s our turn.”

Manor will head to Brentwood with confidence after dismantling Fullerians 40-7 to earn their 11th league success of the season.

The victory was all the more impressive because the home side played the whole of the second half with 14 men.

Kevin Reed saw red for foul language towards the match official, but it didn’t stop Manor running in six tries at the New Wilderness.

Nick Sheppard helped himself to a brace with Luigi Martelletti, Reece Reed, Nick Horton and Chris Smith also crossing.

“Apart from Kevin, who will be out for a long time, I think we can select a pretty similar team on Saturday,” said Connors.

“We’re looking good and people like Mike Eghan are now getting two or three games under their belt. He had his first start at the weekend and played well.

“Reece Reed was on the bench and came on to score a good try, so from a fitness point of view we are looking good ahead of Brentwood.”

Related articles

Keywords: Jamie Connors

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Justham: Chant does not bother me one bit

Yesterday, 18:00 Ned Keating
Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers stopper hit headlines after chant from Forest Green Rovers fans went viral in October

Redbridge youngster Holdbrook delighted with Deaflympics call-up

Yesterday, 17:00 Lee Power
Kieran Holdbrook who will be attending the Deaflympics

Swimmer sets sights on competing for GB in Turkey

Connors: Manor well prepared for Brentwood ‘cup final’

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Action from the meeting between Eton Manor and Brentwood earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

A crucial clash in the battle to finish second takes place at King George’s Playing Fields this weekend

Hopkin consortium approved by full and life members

Yesterday, 15:48 Ned Keating
The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers issued a statement on Friday giving an update regarding the takeover

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Manor ‘really happy’ with Sheppard

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Fenn admires Hamlets, but needs the points

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Connors: Manor well prepared for Brentwood ‘cup final’

Action from the meeting between Eton Manor and Brentwood earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now