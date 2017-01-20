London One North: Eton Manor well prepared for Brentwood ‘cup final’ says head coach Jamie Connors

Action from the meeting between Eton Manor and Brentwood earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

A crucial clash in the battle to finish second takes place at King George’s Playing Fields this weekend

Jamie Connors has revealed Eton Manor are treating Saturday’s pivotal London One North fixture at rivals Brentwood as a cup final.

Eight points separate the sides ahead of their clash this weekend with Brentwood second and fourth-placed Manor eager to close the gap.

Manor are well aware another loss on Saturday would ensure they will definitely be playing London One North rugby next season.

“It’s going to be a tough day at the office. We know Brentwood on their patch is never easy, but we go there with confidence,” said Connors.

“The boys are really looking forward to it and we know we need to get a result.

“If we don’t, we will struggle to make the top two. It is almost a cup final if you like, because if we lose we are out of the race.

“Brentwood know that and will be fully aware that if they beat us, they probably put us away for the season, so there’s a lot riding on Saturday.”

It should prove to be a tense clash at King George’s Playing Fields and Manor will be eager to win and get revenge on their rivals.

Brentwood won 32-14 at the New Wilderness back on October 1, but Connors’ team have responded by losing just one of their last 11 games.

But Saturday is one of Manor’s toughest remaining challenges and they will also have to deal with Brentwood’s famous slope.

“A few of our players have played there before, so it’s good to have that experience,” added Connors.

“For the guys that haven’t, we’ll be doing our best to help them out and let them know about the slope.

“It is a difficult one and Brentwood like to play up first and down in the second half, so maybe if we win the toss we’ll try to make them do the opposite.

“You have to play up the slope for 40 minutes either way, so I just hope we play well and get a couple of tries when it’s our turn.”

Manor will head to Brentwood with confidence after dismantling Fullerians 40-7 to earn their 11th league success of the season.

The victory was all the more impressive because the home side played the whole of the second half with 14 men.

Kevin Reed saw red for foul language towards the match official, but it didn’t stop Manor running in six tries at the New Wilderness.

Nick Sheppard helped himself to a brace with Luigi Martelletti, Reece Reed, Nick Horton and Chris Smith also crossing.

“Apart from Kevin, who will be out for a long time, I think we can select a pretty similar team on Saturday,” said Connors.

“We’re looking good and people like Mike Eghan are now getting two or three games under their belt. He had his first start at the weekend and played well.

“Reece Reed was on the bench and came on to score a good try, so from a fitness point of view we are looking good ahead of Brentwood.”