London One North: Eton Manor head coach Jamie Connors ‘really happy’ with Nick Sheppard

15:00 18 January 2017

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Back helped himself to a brace of tries and kicked five conversions during 40-7 win over Fullerians

Eton Manor head coach Jamie Connors was full of praise for Nick Sheppard after Saturday’s comprehensive win at home to Fullerians in the London One North.

The New Wilderness outfit ran in six tries to claim a 40-7 success and remain in the hunt for second place and potentially promotion.

Sheppard kicked five conversions in addition to helping himself to a brace of tries. Luigi Martelletti, Reece Reed, Nick Horton and Chris Smith also crossed over for Manor.

Connors said: “Nick Sheppard has been one of our form players and if not the best then definitely one of the top couple all year. He’s been really consistent and I think he is the top try-scorer as well for us now with eight or nine.

“Mainly he has been playing in midfield, although he can play on the wing and he’s been really good. He kicks goals as well which is a bonus, so we’re really happy with him in his first year and he’s been a good find.”

The New Zealander was less pleased with Kevin Reed’s red card in the first half of Saturday’s contest.

Manor’s forward was given his marching orders after directing some foul language towards the official.

“Kevin Reed got sent off for swearing at the referee, so we can’t really argue with that,” said Connors.

“It happened about 10 minutes before half time so we had to play around 50 with a man less.”

But the reaction from Manor was impressive as they managed to score three tries in the second half.

The previous clash on September 24 saw Connors’ team triumph 75-14 at Fullerians, though they always expected a difficult fixture.

He added: “Whilst we beat them pretty well in the first round, they are very good up front and they pushed us before.

“They score quite a few tries, they have a strong scrum and a decent catch and drive, so when you’ve got that you have the basis of a reasonably strong team.

“There was no way we were going to underestimate them and certainly not after what happened the week before. There was a reaction from the poor game at Ruislip, but also we knew how good Fullerians could be.

“All round it was pleasing, certainly in the second half. We only had 14 men and still scored three tries so that’s one of the best 40 minutes we’ve put together all season.”

