London One North: Eton Manor have plenty of motivation before Ruislip trip says head coach Jamie Connors

16:00 05 January 2017

Action from the London One North clash between Barking and Eton Manor last month (pic Martin Pearl)

Action from the London One North clash between Barking and Eton Manor last month (pic Martin Pearl)

New Wilderness outfit looking to continue excellent form in west London this weekend and make it nine wins out of 10

Eton Manor head coach Jamie Connors has stressed the importance of Saturday’s London One North match at Ruislip to his players.

The New Wilderness outfit return to action following a three-week break with a trip to west London and have been handed a little boost at the start of 2017.

Manor sit fourth in the table, but are now level with Chingford in third after they were deducted five points for fielding an ineligible player.

Connors said: “We have put in a lot of hard work to get ourselves back in the mix and it only takes one pretty bad day at the office to start it all over again. We’ve already lost three games and drawn one, so we probably can’t afford another defeat.

“Going down to a team like Ruislip would make it very difficult for us to finish in the top two or three.

“But we know Chingford have been deducted five points for playing an ineligible player so that brings them back to us.

“We are level with them right now and just five behind Brentwood, who we play in a few weeks, so we need to keep ticking over and make sure we do the job this weekend.”

If Chingford having points deducted wasn’t enough motivation for Manor to start 2017 with a win, then they only need to look back to the 2013/14 campaign for a reminder of why they can’t slip up.

The penultimate fixture of the season that year saw Connors take his team to Ruislip on April 5 with the New Wilderness outfit sitting top of London One North.

And knowing they only had to win their final two matches to claim the title, Manor lost 14-12 and ended up suffering heartbreak in the play-off final against Chichester.

Connors added: “Our away form has been pretty decent so far and we’ve got on quite well against Ruislip in the past.

“We slipped up against them once a couple of seasons ago and we know what that cost us, so we can’t afford to be complacent. We’ve told the guys beating Chingford last time out doesn’t mean anything.

“Now we start all over again and as long as the players go out there with a good attitude we should be fine.”

Having faced Ruislip several times over the past few years, Manor know exactly what to expect at West End Road and appreciate the task at hand.

During the most recent encounter on September 17, it was Connors’ men who claimed a hard-fought 35-24 win at the New Wilderness.

“Ruislip have always been a side that like to throw the ball around and can score quite a few tries,” he said.

“The key is to starve them of the ball as much as possible and if you hold possession for long periods it can wear them down.

“I think that will then allow us chances to score and their defence can be a little bit leaky so that’s the aim this weekend.”

