London One North: Don’t stop believing says Eton Manor head coach Jamie Connors following reverse

18:00 27 January 2017

Eton Manor's Luigi Martelletti escapes a Brentwood tackle (pic Martin Pearl)

Eton Manor's Luigi Martelletti escapes a Brentwood tackle (pic Martin Pearl)

New Wilderness outfit travel to Old Priorians determined to bounce back after defeat at rivals Brentwood

Jamie Connors has urged his Eton Manor team to keep believing they can finish second in the London One North despite Saturday’s defeat at promotion rivals Brentwood.

The New Wilderness outfit lost a brilliant contest 23-18 and it means they are now 11 points behind their local foes.

But ahead of travelling to Old Priorians this weekend, Connors has told the squad not to give up on overtaking Brentwood just yet.

He said: “We spoke after the match and obviously we need to have results go our way now and that’s fine. Rugby is a funny game because it only takes one or two bad days at the office and a couple of injuries for that to actually happen.

“Brentwood have still got to play the leaders Tring and Chingford, so you never know, and all we can do is make sure we keep putting our best foot forward.

“We have to keep getting the results at our end and attempt to put them under a bit of pressure. They know they have to keep winning and it is only two losses and they are back in the mix.

“I know we have to keep believing we still have a chance and we are, because there is a long way to go.”

Manor will visit Priorians this weekend determined not to slip up and fully aware of the treat the west Londoners will pose.

Connors’ team defeated the Ealing-based club 62-24 on October 8, but know they can be a tough nut to crack.

Priorians ran Brentwood close earlier this month, before going down 26-16, and also pushed Chingford all the way in December.

“Saturday will be a tough game. They didn’t lose to Brentwood by much the week before and they have plenty of tries in them,” added Connors.

“We found that out when we played them earlier in the season, so we can’t take them lightly at all.

“Hopefully we put in a good performance and if we play like we did last weekend at Brentwood then we’ll be hard to beat.

“We have a week off after and the boys can get themselves fresh and ready to go again during that period.”

The London One North takes a break after this Saturday and Manor do not return to competitive action until February 11.

Manor’s head coach appreciates the enormity of their task now, but has stressed their campaign is far from finished.

Connors added: “There is a danger because we lost on Saturday that players can think about not coming to training and that the season is over, but it’s not.

“We need to make sure we keep playing well and we have lots of opportunities to improve so we’ve got to keep at it.”

