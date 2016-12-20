Ilford well beaten by Wanstead

Ilford defenders try to stop a Wanstead attacker during their derby

Ilford 5 Wanstead 46

Action from the derby between Ilford and Wanstead

Wanstead ran out convincing winners in their London Three North East derby over Ilford at Fairlop on Saturday.

The match was close to being called off due to a damp fog shroud that had covered the Forest Road pitches, but happily at least for Wanstead, it did go ahead.

But even though the visitors got off to a good start with a converted try and a penalty in the first few minutes, Ilford played with shape and purpose that kept Wanstead pinned in their own half for long periods.

Ilford’s only try came from a period of pressure brought on by a solid driving game that Wanstead struggled to cope with and, after making their way deep into the Wanstead 22, the ball was delivered to flanker Dan Libby on the wing to dot down.

An Ilford player tries to find a way through against Wanstead

Unfortunately for the hosts, that was the only time Ilford troubled the scorers, in spite of having several good try-scoring opportunities.

Ilford were good value for half an hour, but Wanstead’s superior fitness and ability to move the ball wide brought them two more tries and a half-time lead of 20-5.

The second half produced two yellow cards for Wanstead, but Ilford were unable to take advantage from a line-out in the corner.

And the worsening weather seemed to coincide with Ilford’s drop in standards as an unclaimed kick-off, missed tackles and a yellow card for influencial number eight Reece Barney allowed Wanstead to show why they are in contention at the top of the table.

An Ilford player looks on

Ilford coach Martin Jones said: “It was a deserved result for Wanstead, due reward for the work they are obviously doing.

“It’s a standard we are more than capable of, with the right commitment, and given that there are still nine games left, we could still drastically change our league position.”