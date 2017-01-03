Essex Senior League: Redbridge boss Dave Ross can’t wait to face AFC Wimbledon in London Senior Cup

League One team beat Corinthian Casuals on December 20 to book tie at Oakside in second round of the competition

Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross admits their upcoming London Senior Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon is brilliant for the club.

Oakside will play host to the League One team at some point over the next two months after the Dons booked a spot in the second round before Christmas.

Motormen faced Southend United in the Essex Senior Cup last season and sprung a surprise to win 2-0.

And they will get a chance to cause another shock when the south Londoners visit some time between now and February 13

Ross said: “It will be brilliant to have AFC Wimbledon at Oakside in the London Senior Cup and it is a lovely draw.

“It is always nice to play a league club in these competitions, but we are not sure what type of team they’ll put out.

“We played Southend in the Essex Senior Cup last season and they put out a decent side, but we managed to beat them.

“I’m guessing AFC Wimbledon won’t be as strong, though it is still a great game and one we’re looking forward to.”

Redbridge’s manager admitted he was unsure when the clash will take place, but wasn’t worried about trying to squeeze the match in.

The Essex Senior League outfit have quite a few free midweek gaps between now and the middle of February.

“I’m not sure when it will be. We are in talks with AFC Wimbledon about sorting out a date,” said Ross.

“We have quite a few gaps so it is just a case of waiting for them to get back to us and firming it up.”

Motormen’s first focus this year is the league with Sawbridgeworth Town making the trip to Oakside this weekend.

The Hertfordshire club finished 2016 in fine form with three wins, one draw and a defeat to Barking to sit 11th in the table.

Ross added: “We have had the boys in for a few training sessions and we’re looking forward to getting back into it.

“It should be a great game with Sawbridgeworth and they have improved and done well after a slow start.”