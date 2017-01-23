Redbridge youngsters serving up success

Redbridge's Rosie Allen in action at the Welsh Open (pic Alan Spink/actionphotography.co.uk) actionphotography.co.uk

Badminton players pick up more medals

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge's Shreeya Mehta and Alicia Chu with their medals Redbridge's Shreeya Mehta and Alicia Chu with their medals

Redbridge Performance Centre’s badminton players continue to win medals and improve their National rankings as the current season continues.

The youngsters have amassed 124 medals at events all over the country and in Europe, with Rosie Allen now ranked number 15 in England in the women’s singles.

Allen, who began playing badminton at the centre aged nine, won the Essex Senior Restricted tournament as a 16-year-old and made her Essex senior debut at 17.

After playing in the Bulgarian, Scottish and Welsh Senior Open this season, Allen has taken her career medal count past the 100-mark and is hoping to compete in the Croatian, Spanish and Greek Senior Open later in the campaign.

Redbridge youngster Liam Purton with his medal from the Essex Under-15 Silver event Redbridge youngster Liam Purton with his medal from the Essex Under-15 Silver event

Alicia Chu has won 20 medals so far this season and has seen her ranking in under-16 girls’ singles rise to number seven after her recent gold medal at the Warwickshire Under-19 Silver event.

With Shreeya Mehta, the pair are currently ranked joint seventh as the best girls’ doubles players in England at under-16 level.

The pair have won gold medals in their last three tournaments together at the Suffolk Under-19 Bronze, Milton Keynes Under-18 Bronze and Kent Under-18 Silver events.

Liam Purton is currently ranked number one in the under-14 boys’ singles, doubles and mixed doubles and sits one medal behind Chu on 19.

Both won medals at their respective National events earlier in the season, as Chu picked up bronze in the under-15 mixed doubles and Purton took gold in the under-13 boys’ doubles.

Most of the players at Redbridge play in tournaments around the country most weekends and if any local business is interested in sponsoring either an individual player or the squad, please contact Martin Lawrence on 0208 498 1031.