Old Loughts miss out at Indoor League event

Men’s hopes ended by three straight losses

Old Loughtonians men missed out on a place in the next round of the National Super Sixes Indoor League after a disappointing weekend in Canterbury.

Playing in the Division Two South competition, Loughts faced a strong and vastly experienced Hampstead & Westminster side in their first match and were 3-0 down before netting a quick brace.

But Hampstead showed their class in the closing 90 seconds to score twice more and seal a 5-2 victory.

Loughts faced East League rivals Ipswich in their next match and after conceding a disputed first goal, saw the Suffolk club net twice more in quick succession for a 3-0 win.

That left Loughts needing to win all three of their matches on Sunday to have a chance of qualifying and they took on Fareham first, producing some fine hockey in an end-to-end contest.

But Fareham got their noses in front and went on to claim a 5-3 triumph, ending the hopes of Loughts with two games still to play.

A more relaxed Loughts broke their duck for the weekend in their next match against Trojans, playing free-flowing hockey and netting a flurry of goals early in the second half to take control.

And although Trojans mounted a late rally, Loughts held firm to claim a 5-3 win before their last match with Ashmoor.

A close-fought, tactical contest saw the two teams cancel each other out with superb defensive work, before both netted late in the first half.

Goals were traded in the second period as well as it ended all square at 3-3.

Loughts return to outdoor action this weekend as they return to their East Premier A promotion campaign with a home match against Cambridge University at Luxborough Lane (3pm).