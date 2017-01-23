Old Loughts leave it late to beat Ipswich

Old Loughts' Lisa Posnett takes on two Ipswich players Archant

Old Loughts 1 Ipswich 0

Old Loughtonians women claimed the East League Premier Division points after a hard-fought battle with former National League side Ipswich on a crisp Saturday morning.

After much deliberation and close inspection by the umpires, the Luxborough Lane pitches were finally deemed playable and Loughts began defensively, allowing Ipswich to attack

Keeper Zara Rose came flying out of her goal to confront visiting forwards, with Maddy Smith-Gander dropping back to help out at the back.

But Loughts finished the first half strongly and carried that momentum into the second period, creating several attempts at goal.

The hosts had a let-off when Ipswich broke clear and Rose raced from her post to slow the attack, before Beth MacGregor and Caitlin Black combined to dribble the ball away from the goalline to safety.

And Loughts then went back on the attack themselves, with Lucy Falzon, Lisa Posnett and Chelsey Toms combining well to win a short corner in the closing stages.

A precision ball to the back post was then converted by Australian ace Smith-Gander for the only goal of the game and also saw her claim the player of the match award as Loughts earned their first points of 2017.