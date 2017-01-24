Old Loughts girls give all at Nationals

Old Loughts under-16 girls face the camera at the National Indoor finals Archant

Under-16s claim a win despite tough group draw

Old Loughtonians under-16 girls had a tough draw at the National Indoor finals in Wolverhampton at the weekend.

A strong Surbiton side were in their group, along with defending champions Beeston, who won their first match by a 10-0 margin and provided the opposition for Loughts in their first match.

Chloe Stack defied the odds to produce a driving run into the D inside the first minute to win a short corner, which she then converted to put her side in front.

Captain Stevie Southall defended superbly for Loughts, but Beeston ran out 4-2 winners after Stack had scored for a second time.

There was better news for Loughts in match two, as Southall struck from a pair of short corners to lead her side to a 4-1 win over Clifton Robinsons.

Charlotte James-Pajwani added a brace of her own, with two clinical finishes, while Charlie Nash’s brave keeping and excellent defending by Charlotte Collier, Amrita Mannan and Zoe Wright kept Clifton at bay.

Loughts took the lead against Surbiton on Sunday, thanks to a superb finish by Stack.

But Georgia Batt, Amrita, Wright and Nash had their work cut out in the second half as Surbiton found their form to claim an 8-1 win on their way to a place in the final.

Loughts showed plenty of character in their final match against Brooklands, despite being reduced to seven players due to injuries, with Wright getting her name on the scoresheet in a battling 3-1 loss.

And despite missing the finals action due to a knee injury, Millie Woods travelled to the west Midlands to support her team-mates from the bench.

A spokesperson said: “Results aside, all the team and parents had a fantastic weekend and were proud to be part of the National Finals.”

Loughts: Charlie Nash; Stevie Southall (captain), Chloe Stack, Charlotte James-Pajwani, Zoe Wright, Amrita Mannan, Georgie Batt, Millie Woods, Charlotte Collier. John Wright (Coach), Anna Stack (Manager).