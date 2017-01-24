Search

Advanced search

Old Loughts girls give all at Nationals

11:52 24 January 2017

Old Loughts under-16 girls face the camera at the National Indoor finals

Old Loughts under-16 girls face the camera at the National Indoor finals

Archant

Under-16s claim a win despite tough group draw

Comment

Old Loughtonians under-16 girls had a tough draw at the National Indoor finals in Wolverhampton at the weekend.

A strong Surbiton side were in their group, along with defending champions Beeston, who won their first match by a 10-0 margin and provided the opposition for Loughts in their first match.

Chloe Stack defied the odds to produce a driving run into the D inside the first minute to win a short corner, which she then converted to put her side in front.

Captain Stevie Southall defended superbly for Loughts, but Beeston ran out 4-2 winners after Stack had scored for a second time.

There was better news for Loughts in match two, as Southall struck from a pair of short corners to lead her side to a 4-1 win over Clifton Robinsons.

Charlotte James-Pajwani added a brace of her own, with two clinical finishes, while Charlie Nash’s brave keeping and excellent defending by Charlotte Collier, Amrita Mannan and Zoe Wright kept Clifton at bay.

Loughts took the lead against Surbiton on Sunday, thanks to a superb finish by Stack.

But Georgia Batt, Amrita, Wright and Nash had their work cut out in the second half as Surbiton found their form to claim an 8-1 win on their way to a place in the final.

Loughts showed plenty of character in their final match against Brooklands, despite being reduced to seven players due to injuries, with Wright getting her name on the scoresheet in a battling 3-1 loss.

And despite missing the finals action due to a knee injury, Millie Woods travelled to the west Midlands to support her team-mates from the bench.

A spokesperson said: “Results aside, all the team and parents had a fantastic weekend and were proud to be part of the National Finals.”

Loughts: Charlie Nash; Stevie Southall (captain), Chloe Stack, Charlotte James-Pajwani, Zoe Wright, Amrita Mannan, Georgie Batt, Millie Woods, Charlotte Collier. John Wright (Coach), Anna Stack (Manager).

Keywords: Wolverhampton

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Still pleased to sign ‘versatile’ Howells

14:30 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss discusses signing former Hatters winger and bringing in Reading teenager on loan

Old Loughts girls give all at Nationals

11:52
Old Loughts under-16 girls face the camera at the National Indoor finals

Under-16s claim a win despite tough group draw

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Orient manager discusses importance of the senior players, Saturdays postponement and surviving relegation this season

Maguire-Drew happy to extend Daggers loan

10:00 Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge and Taron Hare of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers will keep Brighton & Hove Albion winger until the end of the current campaign

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kitroom get off to flyer to reach cup semi-final

Essex Alliance Division Three outfit Kitroom face the camera (pic: Anees Ikramullah).

Ross happy with Motormen performance despite defeat

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Classy FC Romania down Redbridge

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Still pleased to sign ‘versatile’ Howells

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now